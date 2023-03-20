São Paulo's audit court suspended the 35-year water and waste concession planned to be auctioned by Marília municipality on March 21.

The services are currently provided by the municipality’s company, DAEM.

With the suspension, the court sided with sanitation firms GS Inima Brasil, Aegea Saneamento e Participações and law firm Dal Pozzo Advogados, which filed lawsuits questioning details of the notice, such as the requirements for technical qualification, the absence of a technical and economic feasibility study and a gap between contract value and required investments, a court spokesperson confirmed to BNamericas.

Meanwhile, the municipality confirmed the suspension and is providing clarifications. It will adjust the process, according to a press release.

Marília has a population of around 240,000 people and is projected to reach some 400,000 by 2055.

Market players saw the auction as the first in a series of auctions by small and medium municipalities. Contracts that have been offered since the 2020 reforms to facilitate private investment were mostly big ones by federal states.