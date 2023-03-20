Brazil
News

São Paulo audit court suspends municipal water concession auction

Bnamericas Published: Monday, March 20, 2023
Tenders Legal issues / Legal Advice Water utilities Waste treatment plants Local Government Licensing & Concessions Waste management Water and Sewage Company
São Paulo audit court suspends municipal water concession auction

São Paulo's audit court suspended the 35-year water and waste concession planned to be auctioned by Marília municipality on March 21.

The services are currently provided by the municipality’s company, DAEM

With the suspension, the court sided with sanitation firms GS Inima BrasilAegea Saneamento e Participações and law firm Dal Pozzo Advogados, which filed lawsuits questioning details of the notice, such as the requirements for technical qualification, the absence of a technical and economic feasibility study and a gap between contract value and required investments, a court spokesperson confirmed to BNamericas.

Meanwhile, the municipality confirmed the suspension and is providing clarifications. It will adjust the process, according to a press release.

Marília has a population of around 240,000 people and is projected to reach some 400,000 by 2055.

Market players saw the auction as the first in a series of auctions by small and medium municipalities. Contracts that have been offered since the 2020 reforms to facilitate private investment were mostly big ones by federal states.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Water & Waste (Brazil)

Spotlight: M&As set to shake up Brazil's sanitation sector

Spotlight: M&As set to shake up Brazil's sanitation sector

The growing participation of private sector companies in the sector is expected to generate a range of business opportunities throughout the industry.

Companies investing in climate risk mitigation will reap rewards – analyst

Companies investing in climate risk mitigation will reap rewards – analyst

Moody's senior vice president Barbara Mattos tells BNamericas that firms that act rather than react will get higher ratings and better credit stand...

Brazil approves first infra debenture issue to finance irrigation project

Brazil approves first infra debenture issue to finance irrigation project

The expectations for project finance in Brazil for 2023

The expectations for project finance in Brazil for 2023

An asset manager putting the investment focus on ESG

An asset manager putting the investment focus on ESG

Brazil's Aegea wins US$1bn Ceará sanitation auction

Brazil's Aegea wins US$1bn Ceará sanitation auction

Brazil selects companies to oversee concessions, PPP fund

Brazil selects companies to oversee concessions, PPP fund

VIDEO - BNamericas' analysis of the presidential elections in Brazil

VIDEO - BNamericas' analysis of the presidential elections in Brazil

US$1bn Ceará sanitation tender draws 7 bids

US$1bn Ceará sanitation tender draws 7 bids

Spotlight: Digital transformation in Brazil's water, sanitation industry

Spotlight: Digital transformation in Brazil's water, sanitation industry

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Water & Waste (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Water & Waste projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Water & Waste (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Water & Waste companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Consorcio INCIBRA e B&B
  • The INCIBRA and B&B Consortium is a partnership formed by INCIBRA - Brazilian Civil Innovation Projects and Technical Services Ltda. and B&B for the implementation of the TransP...
  • Company: Honeywell do Brasil, Ltda.  (Honeywell Brasil)
  • Honeywell do Brasil, Ltda. is the local branch of US firm Honeywell International Inc. The Sao Paulo-based firm has 13 facilities in the country which include three manufacturin...
  • Company: Aviva Ambiental S.A.  (Aviva Ambiental)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Águas de Manaus
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Ambiental Crato
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...

Latest news

Jamaica rules out new fossil fuel plants

Jamaica rules out new fossil fuel plants

São Paulo state to invest nearly US$60mn to improve waterway

São Paulo state to invest nearly US$60mn to improve waterway

Mexico to study urban development project in Chiapas national park

Mexico to study urban development project in Chiapas national park

Brazil’s Eveo targets at least 3 new datacenters by 2025

Brazil’s Eveo targets at least 3 new datacenters by 2025

São Paulo audit court suspends municipal water concession auction

São Paulo audit court suspends municipal water concession auction