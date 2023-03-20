São Paulo audit court suspends municipal water concession auction
São Paulo's audit court suspended the 35-year water and waste concession planned to be auctioned by Marília municipality on March 21.
The services are currently provided by the municipality’s company, DAEM.
With the suspension, the court sided with sanitation firms GS Inima Brasil, Aegea Saneamento e Participações and law firm Dal Pozzo Advogados, which filed lawsuits questioning details of the notice, such as the requirements for technical qualification, the absence of a technical and economic feasibility study and a gap between contract value and required investments, a court spokesperson confirmed to BNamericas.
Meanwhile, the municipality confirmed the suspension and is providing clarifications. It will adjust the process, according to a press release.
Marília has a population of around 240,000 people and is projected to reach some 400,000 by 2055.
Market players saw the auction as the first in a series of auctions by small and medium municipalities. Contracts that have been offered since the 2020 reforms to facilitate private investment were mostly big ones by federal states.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Water & Waste (Brazil)
Spotlight: M&As set to shake up Brazil's sanitation sector
The growing participation of private sector companies in the sector is expected to generate a range of business opportunities throughout the industry.
Companies investing in climate risk mitigation will reap rewards – analyst
Moody's senior vice president Barbara Mattos tells BNamericas that firms that act rather than react will get higher ratings and better credit stand...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Water & Waste (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Water & Waste projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Phase IV Tietê river cleanup
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Adutora do Agreste potable water system
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Litos 4 thermoelectric plant (Macaé Industrial & Logistics Complex - CLIMA)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Litos 1 thermoelectric plant (Macaé Industrial & Logistics Complex - CLIMA)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Litos 3 thermoelectric plant (Macaé Industrial & Logistics Complex - CLIMA)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Litos 2 thermoelectric plant (Macaé Industrial & Logistics Complex - CLIMA)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Bem Querer hydroelectric plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Aurizona Expansion
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: TransParaíba adductor system, Cariri Branch (Paraíba Water Security Project - PSH/PB)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: TransParaíba Adductor System - Curimataú Branch (Paraíba Water Security Project - PSH/PB)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
Other companies in: Water & Waste (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Water & Waste companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Consorcio INCIBRA e B&B
-
The INCIBRA and B&B Consortium is a partnership formed by INCIBRA - Brazilian Civil Innovation Projects and Technical Services Ltda. and B&B for the implementation of the TransP...
- Company: Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions Brazil Ltda. (Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions Brazil)
-
SUEZ – Water Technologies & Solutions is now part of Veolia and operates as Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions. With operations in 130 countries and more than 10,000 employee...
- Company: CMPC Celulose Riograndense Ltda. (Celulose Riograndense)
-
CMPC Celulose Riograndense Ltda. (Celulose Riograndense), part of Chilean cellulose and paper multinational group CMPC, is a Brazilian company engaged in the production of eucal...
- Company: Honeywell do Brasil, Ltda. (Honeywell Brasil)
-
Honeywell do Brasil, Ltda. is the local branch of US firm Honeywell International Inc. The Sao Paulo-based firm has 13 facilities in the country which include three manufacturin...
- Company: Carioca Christiani-Nielsen Engenharia S.A. (Carioca Engenharia)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Aviva Ambiental S.A. (Aviva Ambiental)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Águas de Manaus
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Ambiental Crato
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...