SES and Mexican CFE TEIT Leverage SES-17 Satellite to Enable Free Broadband Hotspots across Mexico
Press release by SES
LUXEMBOURG-The Mexican federal agency CFE Telecomunicaciones e Internet para Todos (CFE TEIT) selected SES to deploy more than 1,100 broadband hotspots as part of the Federal Government initiative “Internet para todos” (Internet for everyone). These sites are enabled by the very high throughput Ka-band SES-17 satellite and will benefit communities across the entire Mexican territory by providing free Internet access in public areas, SES announced today.
SES’s Managed Internet via SES-17 is delivered as a fully managed solution to the CFE TEIT, which allows the federal agency to flexibly optimize bandwidth needs as demand changes while reducing the cost and complexity of delivering satellite connectivity. This collaboration sees the second deployment of SES’s capacity under the initiative “Internet para todos” following on from over 1,000 free hotspots enabled via the SES-15 satellite last year.
These Wi-Fi hotspots are installed in strategic places such as public squares, community spaces, schools and hospitals throughout the country to guarantee reliable Internet access for the entire population, especially for the most remote regions and underserved communities. For example, according to the National Statistics and Geography Institute of Mexico (INEGI), only 66.4% of the households in the country had access to broadband in 2021, and in states like Chiapas only 32.6% of the rural population had internet access. As of December 2022, CFE TEIT has installed a total of 55,360 points offering free internet to Mexican people. By January 2023, the Federal Government aims to have 140,000 free Wi-Fi hotspots installed throughout the country.
“Connecting the unconnected remains a vital challenge, as it can help to end isolation and diverse forms of marginalization endured by many communities and individuals in remote areas that are outside the reach of terrestrial infrastructure. At SES, we are very proud to support the CEF TEIT in their mission to connect all the Mexican population and bring reliable connectivity services that can support their productive, academic, and well-being activities,” said Omar Trujillo, Vice President of Network Sales for Americas at SES.
Follow us on:
Social Media
Blog
Media Library
About SES
SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries about 8,000 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 366 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.
About CFE TEIT
CFE Telecomunicaciones e Internet para Todos (CFE TEIT) is a CFE Subsidiary Company, with its own legal entity and assets, which lends and supplies telecommunications services in Mexico. Its objective is to install wireless Internet throughout the country, on roads, public squares, health centers, hospitals, schools and community spaces to contribute to the fight against marginalization, the integration of depressed areas to productive activities and the closure of the digital gap with respect to the opportunities of access to Information and Communication Technologies by all people, giving priority to those who are in a situation of isolation from telecommunications. To achieve its fundamental purpose, CFE TEIT intends to use the Mexican State's own infrastructure to carry out, with the greatest possible economic efficiency, a social project; commercially unattractive, but for which the state is responsible.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: ICT (Mexico)
LatAm ICT financing, investment watch
BNamericas provides briefs on key startup initiatives, tech financing and related ICT investment news in Latin America.
Snapshot: Mexico's telecommunications market
Regulator IFT published its 2022 yearbook with figures as of the end of 2021.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Cable submarino Firmina
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 hour from now
- Project: Norte Conectado Program (Infovia 02)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 hour from now
- Project: Norte Conectado Program (Infovia 03)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 hour from now
- Project: Norte Conectado Program (Infovia 04)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 hour from now
- Project: Huechuraba data storage center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
14 hours ago
- Project: CloudHQ Rio de Janeiro data center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: CloudHQ Paulínia data center (GRU technological campus)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: CloudHQ Querétaro data center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Microsoft Cloud Services
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Broadband Installation for Integral Connectivity and Social Development of the Ica Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
Other companies in: ICT (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Arneses y Conexiones, S.A. de C.V. (ARCOSA)
-
Arneses y Conexiones, SA de CV is the OSCA-ARCOSA manufacturing plant located in Tijuana, in the Mexican state of Baja California. It was established in 1986 and dedicated to th...
- Company: Instituto Federal de Telecomunicaciones (Instituto Federal de Telecomunicaciones (IFT))
-
The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) is an independent Mexican public agency created in 2013 to replace the Federal Commission of Telecommunications (Cofetel). Based i...
- Company: Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. (Maxcom)
-
Maxcom Telecomunicaciones is a Mexican integrated telecommunications services operator providing voice and data services to residential and small- and medium-sized business cust...
- Company: Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (Televisa)
-
Grupo Televisa is a Mexican media company and a participant in the international entertainment business. It distributes its programming throughout Latin America, Europe, Asia an...
- Company: TV Azteca S.A.B. de C.V. (TV Azteca)
-
Mexican broadcast giant TV Azteca S.A. de C.V., owned by Grupo Salinas, generates over 10,000 hours of content per year operating two national networks, Azteca 13 and Azteca 7 t...
- Company: Neutrona Networks
- Company: Assetel