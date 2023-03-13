SICT and companies refine strategy to transfer cargo to AIFA
This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.
Statement from the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT)
- Head of the Ministry, Jorge Nuño Lara, stated that the agency is open to receiving all doubts from the industry and providing solutions.
- The objective is to have an efficient migration, in an orderly manner and with the lowest possible cost
- In a meeting with the cargo industry and the government, the schedule of activities and progress was announced
The Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transport (SICT) and the cargo companies are refining the strategy for the transfer of cargo to the new Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA)
The head of the SICT, Jorge Nuño Lara, affirmed that the agency under his charge is open to receiving all doubts from the industry and giving them solutions, in order to have an efficient migration process.
To date, there is already a schedule of activities with progress, in order to reach July 7 of this year, a goal that has been set for the closure of operations at the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) to dedicated cargo.
"If we do a coordinated job, we will be able to achieve the goal of generating an orderly migration and removal at the lowest possible cost," emphasized Nuño Lara.
He explained that, for this, meetings have been held with all the entities involved to follow up on the strategy, such as the National Chamber of Air Transport (Canaero), cargo airlines, the United States Embassy and customs.
“We have to find the formula to reduce the processes; Seek that the certifications are given, that we have all this need for management is at hand,” he added.
The Undersecretary of Transportation, Rogelio Jiménez Pons, agreed that the authorities are here to work hand in hand with the cargo industry, where "we maintain an open dialogue."
He thanked all those involved for the effort in the process, since after the publication of the Decree on February 2, "time is of the essence."
According to estimates, the cargo capacity of the AICM is half a million tons per year, while the AIFA currently has a capacity of one million tons per year and could grow up to two million tons of cargo.
At the meeting at the AIFA facilities, a schedule of activities and progress made to date, related to procedures, management and certification, route modifications, accreditation of cargo agents, operation of government agencies such as the National Customs Agency (ANAM) and the National Health, Safety and Quality Service (SENASICA).
The main agreements include the customs operation guidelines, processing of electronic identification badges in customs, and authorization of 10 customs facilities in the catalog of transit routes: AICM, Cancun, Guadalajara, Lázaro Cárdenas, Manzanillo, Monterrey, Querétaro, Toluca, Tijuana and Veracruz.
Implementation of the ANAM-Remote Consultation and Validation of Authorized Declarations systems; link between the Single Window for Mexican Foreign Trade and Validation of Declarations. And three pilot operations (two for exports and one for imports) to ensure safe and successful data transmission between the controlled areas, customs agents, airlines and ANAM itself.
Currently, the cargo terminal at AIFA can already carry out processes of imports, transits, transshipments, exports, transfers and processing of badges for all types of users from the new air terminal, it was emphasized.
For all these reasons, 73 agreements have been finalized and 35 are in the open process of resolution in the round tables coordinated with federal authorities.
Present at the meeting were the general directors of AIFA, General Isidoro Pastor Román; ANAM, Rafael Marín Mollinedo; the Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC), General Miguel Enrique Vallin Osuna; and Grupo Aeroportuario de la Ciudad de México (GACM), Carlos Javier Villazón Salem.
--o0o--
