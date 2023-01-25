Mexico
Press Release

SICT-FAA agree to continue the work for recovery of Category 1

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Airport hub Airport Operator Passenger terminal
SICT-FAA agree to continue the work for recovery of Category 1

Statement from the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT)

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

SICT and FAA agreed that the speedy recovery of Category 1 is a priority for the governments of Mexico and the United States, in order to guarantee the air safety of more than 30 million passengers.

The Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) agreed to continue with the audit process of the Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC), through an exercise of technical assistance from next February 6 to 19, so that Mexico is prepared and can recover Category 1 in aviation safety as soon as possible.

This was reported by the head of the SICT, Jorge Nuño Lara, after specifying that among the actions carried out by Mexico, the initiative for a reform of the Civil Aviation Law to strengthen the powers of the AFAC in verification and operational safety stands out; regulatory investigation of accidents and incidents; issuance, suspension, cancellation or revocation of certificates of psychophysical aptitude; in addition to the incorporation of an area of aviation medicine to evaluate technical-aeronautical personnel.

Likewise, he indicated that the AFAC developed a Comprehensive Action Plan to address the final audit phase of the International Aviation Safety Assessment Program (IASA, for its acronym in English).

Said plan, he emphasized, will facilitate the recovery of Category 1 with the implementation of an updated Platform for the Electronic Notification of Differences System of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), with the modifications to the Aeronautical legislation. National and the adoption of the new amendments to the ICAO standards.

As well as responding to the 316 FAA IASA audit questions and self-assessment of possible gaps in all areas of the AFAC and compliance with the 39 "findings" detected during the review of the past technique.

The meeting was chaired by Billy Nolen, interim administrator of the FAA and its technical staff.

The heads of the SICT and the FAA agreed that the prompt recovery of Category 1 is a priority for the governments of Mexico and the United States, in order to guarantee the air safety of more than 30 million passengers.

In view of this, he said that they are working with a joint team of technicians and specialists of the highest level in aviation matters, who make the greatest effort, to expedite all the review processes in favor of promptly achieving the recategorization of Mexican aviation.

During the meeting, a collaboration agreement between the FAA and AFAC was proposed to maintain the best standards and practices of air transport regulatory agencies in the future.

The Mexican delegation that attended the high-level meeting that took place in the US capital was also made up of the Undersecretary of Transportation, Rogelio Jiménez Pons; the general director of the AFAC, Miguel Enrique Vallin Osuna; and the Mexican ambassador, Esteban Moctezuma.

--o0o--

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Mexico launches environmental studies tender for Tulum national park

Mexico launches environmental studies tender for Tulum national park

Unveiled in January, the El Jaguar national park project will cost around US$190mn.

Mexico’s Santa María dam 75% complete

Mexico’s Santa María dam 75% complete

The AMLO administration resumed the works two years ago.

The outlook for Mexico's real estate market in 2023

The outlook for Mexico's real estate market in 2023

Mexico construction sector struggling to turn the corner

Mexico construction sector struggling to turn the corner

Work is progressing to recover Category 1 in aviation safety

Work is progressing to recover Category 1 in aviation safety

AMLO slams development banks, despite financing for Tehuantepec corridor

AMLO slams development banks, despite financing for Tehuantepec corridor

Mexico’s Tehuantepec rail corridor said to need decade to reach potential

Mexico’s Tehuantepec rail corridor said to need decade to reach potential

Mexico seeking to recover top aviation safety category

Mexico seeking to recover top aviation safety category

Mexico looking to complete US$2bn portfolio of priority water projects in 2023

Mexico looking to complete US$2bn portfolio of priority water projects in 2023

Macquarie Capital expands Latin America infrastructure & energy team, naming Kevin Nobels managing director

Macquarie Capital expands Latin America infrastructure & energy team, naming Kevin Nobels managing director

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Altán Redes S.A.P.I. de C.V.  (Altán Redes)
  • Altán Redes, whose headquarters are located in the City of Mexico, is an international consortium created in 2016 to design, operate and maintain the Mexican telecommunication p...
  • Company: Metalsa, S.A. de C.V.  (Metalsa)
  • The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by BNamericas’ content team. However, it may have been au...
  • Company: Aeropuertos y Servicios Auxiliares  (ASA)
  • Mexico's federal airport operator, Aeropuertos y Servicios Auxiliares (ASA), is an independent government agency with its own equity capital and legal identity. It was created i...
  • Company: Servicios Cuprum, S.A. de C.V.  (Grupo Cuprum)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...

Latest news

How South Korea's Komir is securing mineral supply from LatAm

How South Korea's Komir is securing mineral supply from LatAm

World Bank approves US$200mn for disaster relief in the Dominican Republic

World Bank approves US$200mn for disaster relief in the Dominican Republic

NFE Subsidiary Genera Awarded Contract to Manage Puerto Rico’s Power Generation System

NFE Subsidiary Genera Awarded Contract to Manage Puerto Rico’s Power Generati...

Mexico mulls modernizing Kukulcán boulevard in Cancún

Mexico mulls modernizing Kukulcán boulevard in Cancún

Why Brazil’s development banks should step up sanitation project structuring

Why Brazil’s development banks should step up sanitation project structuring