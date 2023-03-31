This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.

Statement from the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation ( SICT )

Nuño Lara reports on the main actions and projects that will be delivered at the end of this administration

Official highlights among the main achievements the connectivity system to AIFA and 6 railway projects

The Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT) reports that the average final investment of the Government of Mexico in terms of road infrastructure works and projects will add up to the end of this administration: 352,704 million pesos after carrying out 541 completed actions and a goal reached of 8,168 kilometers.

This was stated by the head of the agency Jorge Nuño Lara, noting that 6 railway projects will be carried out for an amount of 180.528 billion pesos.

He indicated that in terms of connectivity to the Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA) 54.8 km of roads were built with a total investment of 37.874 billion pesos.

The Secretary of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation pointed out that these works include 30 highways, 51 construction projects and modernization of federal highways; 52 rural and feeder road projects, and 405 artisanal labor roads to municipal capitals, which will benefit more than 47 million people.

Accompanied by the Undersecretaries of Infrastructure, Jesús Felipe Verdugo López, and Transportation, Rogelio Jiménez Pons, he explained that the construction and completion of 10 highways is contemplated in 2023 alone, with a total investment of 55.302 billion pesos and a total goal of 429 km.

He highlighted the highways that are in operation: Libramiento Poniente de Acapulco, Guerrero; Villahermosa bypass, Tabasco, and the La Pera-Cuautla highway, Morelos. The works under construction with significant progress are: Mitla-Tehuantepec and Barranca Larga-Ventanilla, in Oaxaca; Don-Nogales Station Highway Passing through Vicam, in Sonora; and Brownsville-Matamoros International Bridge, in Tamaulipas, he said.

Nuño Lara indicated that the actions carried out in recent years to build, modernize, preserve and rebuild the ground and air infrastructure focus efforts on protecting the right of people to move and communicate in conditions of safety, accessibility, efficiency and quality. , and thereby guarantee equal opportunities for all.

Airport modernization

In terms of air connectivity, work is being done to modernize the airport infrastructure to increase sustained regional growth. For this year, the air sector has a public investment of 5.785 billion pesos, of which 4,188 million pesos are allocated to 8 ASA projects, while 1.597 billion pesos are directed to 17 works at the Mexico City International Airport (AICM).

AIFA connectivity

The head of the SICT reported that he was commissioned to plan connectivity routes to AIFA, for which strategic works were developed to bring users closer to this terminal.

The following have already been put into operation: the San Jerónimo access, military junction and cargo junction, which were delivered in March of last year; the Tonanitla road, which was inaugurated on February 16, 2023; as well as the expansion from 4 to 8 lanes of the Mexico-Pachuca highway. It should be noted that the Buenavista-AIFA Train project is under construction.

Railroad network

In terms of trains, very important challenges have been assumed in the passenger rail sector. Currently there are a total of 6 railway projects, with an investment of 180.528 million pesos, which will allow adding 209 km of new track to the railway network.

federal highways

With the federal highway construction and modernization program, 51 works are contemplated with a total investment of 70.053 million pesos and a goal of 1,138 km. From 2019 to 2022, 35 of these works have been completed with a total investment of 17.143 billion pesos and a goal of 447 km. for the benefit of more than 18.3 million inhabitants.

Relevant works completed:

San Andrés Tuxtla Catemaco and Cosoleacaque Jáltipan Acayucan. First Stage, Veracruz

Chontalpa Station-Las Choapas-Ocozocoautla Highway Junction, Tabasco

Relevant works in progress:

Nichupte Vehicular Bridge , Quintana Roo

Portezuelo-Ciudad Valles, San Luis Potosi

Las Vigas-border of Guerrero-Oaxaca.

Acayucan-La Ventosa Junction, Oaxaca

Country roads and feeders

With the program for the construction and modernization of rural roads and feeders, 52 works are considered with a total investment of 15.196 million pesos and a goal of 1,743 km. By 2022, 39 works have been completed with a total investment of 3.229 million pesos, reaching a goal of 519 km.

Other roads

This administration started the Road Paving Program for Municipal Headquarters in the state of Oaxaca, and as a result of its great success, it was extended to 9 states of the Republic: Chihuahua, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Nayarit, Sonora, Oaxaca, Puebla, Tlaxcala and Veracruz. .

405 roads are considered, with a total investment in these entities of 18.430 billion pesos and a goal of 4,082 km. This program has benefited more than 2.2 million inhabitants so that they have access to basic services. To date, 189 roads have been completed, equivalent to 2,526 km.

The secretary highlighted that the Conservation and Maintenance Program contemplates an investment of 85.582 billion pesos for the Federal Toll-Free Network and a goal of 40,545 km. For the Rural and Food Network, 23.877 billion pesos and a goal of 25,455 km.

--o0o--