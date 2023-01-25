Mexico
Press Release

Silver Tiger Metals Discovers New Wide High Grade Sulphide Zone Intersecting 6.0 Meters of 2,025.5 g/t Silver Equivalent

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Exploration / Drilling Silver

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (TSXV:SLVR) and (OTCQX:SLVTF) ("Silver Tiger" or the "Corporation") has intersected 2,025.5 g/t total silver equivalent over 6.0 meters in the Sulphide Zone in Drill Hole ET-22-433 from 364.5 meters to 370.5 meters, consisting of 1,354.4 g/t silver, 0.20 g/t gold, 1.57% copper, 6.10% lead and 10.86% zinc within 44.4 meters grading 720.5 g/t total silver equivalent from 330.5 meters to 374.9 meters consisting of 508.2 g/t silver, 0.16 g/t gold, 0.55% copper, 1.76% lead and 3.17% zinc in the newly discovered Sulphide Zone.

Highlights from the on-going drilling program include the following:

  • Hole ET-22-432: 8.2 meters grading 1,446.2 g/t total silver equivalent from 372.4 meters to 380.6 meters, consisting of 956.6 g/t silver, 0.13 g/t gold, 1.69% copper, 3.58% lead and 7.01% zinc within 34.8 meters grading 407.4 g/t total silver equivalent from 348.4 meters to 383.2 meters consisting of 257.4 g/t silver, 0.13 g/t gold, 0.47% copper, 1.18% lead and 2.02% zinc in the Sulphide Zone.
  • Hole ET-22-434: 10.5 meters grading 1,642.4 g/t total silver equivalent from 370.1 meters to 380.6 meters, consisting of 914.0 g/t silver, 0.20 g/t gold, 1.68% copper, 5.92% lead and 12.42% zinc within 19.9 meters grading 1,072.9 g/t total silver equivalent from 361.7 meters to 381.6 meters consisting of 605.6 g/t silver, 0.22 g/t gold, 1.13% copper, 4.04% lead and 7.43% zinc in the Sulphide Zone.
  • Hole ET-22-438: 3.7 meters grading 1,035.8 g/t total silver equivalent from 394.8 meters to 398.5 meters, consisting of 879.4 g/t silver, 0.24 g/t gold, 0.76% copper, 0.86% lead and 1.36% zinc within 19.5 meters grading 527.5 g/t total silver equivalent from 393.5 meters to 413.0 meters consisting of 408.4 g/t silver, 0.27 g/t gold, 0.53% copper, 0.88% lead and 0.83% zinc in the Sulphide Zone.

Silver Tiger's CEO, Glenn Jessome, stated, "The discovery of this high grade sulphide zone is the fourth type of mineralization found at El Tigre. The first holes through this wide high grade sulphide zone have delineated a strike length of in excess of 150 meters open to the north and south, with widths approaching 35 meters. The Historic El Tigre Mine relied only on high grade silver quartz veins. We have now discovered the stockwork, the shale zone and now this sulphide zone. All four types of mineralization will be very important to the future of El Tigre." Mr. Jessome further stated: "Our ongoing underground development will place us in the Sooy Vein directly above this sulphide zone as we transition to underground drilling to follow it north and south."

Additional drill results for Sooy Vein, Hanging Wall Gold Zone and the Sulphide Zone are presented in the Drill Hole Results table below along with the details for the calculation of the silver equivalent grades.

Attached as illustrations are the Sulphide Zone Plan, El Tigre - Four Types of Mineralization, El Tigre Long Section, Cross Section 4875N and El Tigre Cross Section 4865N.

Drill Hole ResultsTable

 

Hole ID

 

Comment

 

From

 

To

 

Length(1)

 

Gold

 

Silver

 

Copper

 

Lead

 

Zinc

AgEq Total (2)

m

M

m

g/t

g/t

%

%

%

g/t

ET-22-432

 HW Gold Zone

4.6

14.0

9.4

0.10

39.0

0.01

0.02

0.02

48.5
  Sooy Vein Zone

191.2

201.6

10.4

0.16

399.0

0.43

2.84

5.16

690.6
  including

195.6

197.7

2.1

0.24

1,153.6

1.29

9.76

16.82

2,084.8
  Sulphide Zone

348.4

383.2

34.8

0.13

257.4

0.47

1.18

2.02

407.4

 

 including

372.4

380.6

8.2

0.13

956.6

1.69

3.58

7.01

1,446.2
  including

378.5

380.6

2.1

0.17

1,663.5

4.32

6.28

11.50

2,622.5

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
ET-22-433 HW Gold Zone

0.0

14.2

14.2

0.10

56.9

0.01

0.04

0.01

66.8
  Sooy Vein Zone

190.9

201.9

11.0

0.29

165.4

0.16

1.43

4.42

382.5
  including

193.6

198.4

4.8

0.41

369.9

0.35

3.19

9.96

840.2

 

 including

194.7

195.8

1.1

0.12

634.5

0.57

4.68

18.48

1,422.5
  Sulphide Zone

330.5

374.9

44.4

0.16

508.2

0.55

1.76

3.17

720.5
  including

332.9

337.9

5.0

0.17

1,431.8

1.41

2.47

6.27

1,846.8
  including

335.5

336.1

0.6

0.18

3,225.0

4.19

5.34

15.59

4,285.5
  including

364.5

370.5

6.0

0.20

1,354.4

1.57

6.10

10.86

2,025.5
  including

366.8

367.8

1.0

0.19

2,371.5

3.07

10.00

17.81

3,508.8
   

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
ET-22-434 HW Gold Zone

6.5

15.0

8.5

0.39

96.7

0.01

0.08

0.01

129.8
  including

10.1

11.6

1.5

2.04

336.0

0.02

0.17

0.04

496.6
  Sooy Vein Zone

184.6

197.6

13.0

0.16

172.5

0.36

2.08

2.56

354.0
  including

190.6

195.8

5.2

0.19

326.4

0.84

4.89

5.97

734.8
  including

192.3

194.4

2.1

0.24

496.1

1.76

7.17

8.62

1,139.2
  Sulphide Zone

306.7

313.3

6.6

0.11

376.8

0.32

0.14

0.09

421.9
  including

311.3

313.3

2.0

0.20

1,116.5

0.89

0.20

0.11

1,225.9
  including

312.3

313.3

1.0

0.25

1,859.0

1.44

0.33

0.19

2,030.4
  Sulphide Zone

361.7

381.6

19.9

0.22

605.6

1.13

4.04

7.43

1,072.9
  including

370.1

380.6

10.5

0.20

914.0

1.68

5.92

12.42

1,642.4
   

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
ET-22-435 HW Gold Zone

6.9

15.0

8.1

0.38

89.2

0.01

0.08

0.01

120.9
  including

6.9

11.0

4.1

0.70

134.3

0.01

0.04

0.01

189.1
  Sooy Vein Zone

187.7

204.8

17.1

0.06

22.9

0.02

0.08

0.16

36.8
  including

189.1

189.8

0.7

0.17

89.3

0.07

0.40

1.34

163.0
  Sulphide Zone

373.1

375.5

2.4

0.41

117.0

0.30

2.20

3.51

344.9
  including

374.9

375.5

0.6

0.44

200.0

0.86

6.28

11.13

833.9
   

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
ET-22-436 HW Gold Zone

0.0

33.2

33.2

0.10

36.3

0.00

0.01

0.01

44.6
  including

25.3

31.7

6.4

0.03

52.4

0.01

0.02

0.03

57.5
  Sooy Vein Zone

210.3

216.4

6.1

0.10

416.8

0.39

1.31

2.62

580.1
  Sulphide Zone

387.8

394.7

6.9

0.06

765.3

0.73

2.97

6.51

1,125.8
  including

389.8

391.6

1.8

0.12

1,634.6

1.61

7.14

15.39

2,478.3
   

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
ET-22-437 HW Gold Zone

0.0

32.3

32.3

0.07

21.8

0.00

0.01

0.01

28.1
  including

23.9

32.3

8.4

0.10

40.7

0.01

0.02

0.04

50.4
  Sooy Vein Zone

258.7

263.4

4.7

0.05

357.9

0.22

0.44

0.30

403.4
  including

260.2

260.9

0.7

0.24

2,048.0

1.29

2.70

1.66

2,309.2
  Sulphide Zone

358.0

367.7

9.7

0.08

354.4

0.39

0.91

0.70

442.2
  including

359.0

360.2

1.2

0.19

1,345.0

1.57

2.10

0.83

1,587.4
   

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
ET-22-438 HW Gold Zone

9.2

52.7

43.5

0.16

18.7

0.00

0.01

0.01

31.3
  including

29.0

29.6

0.6

2.26

566.0

0.02

0.02

0.02

739.5
  Sooy Vein Zone

321.3

324.5

3.2

0.52

300.5

0.18

0.73

0.33

384.8
  including

322.1

323.0

0.9

1.51

773.0

0.48

2.08

0.77

1,006.7
  Sulphide Zone

393.5

413.0

19.5

0.27

408.4

0.53

0.88

0.83

527.5
  including

394.8

398.5

3.7

0.24

879.4

0.76

0.86

1.36

1,035.8
  including

396.0

396.5

0.5

0.62

2,796.0

1.75

1.85

4.16

3,193.1
  including

403.8

411.8

8.0

0.51

564.3

0.90

1.68

1.31

771.9
  including

406.3

407.0

0.7

1.47

1,148.0

1.40

1.52

0.71

1,452.3
 

 

                  

Notes:
1. Not true width.
2. SilverEquivalent ("EqAg") ratiosare based on a silverto gold priceratio of 75:1 (Au:Ag). Copper,lead and zinc are converted using $3.66/lb copper, $0.90/lb lead, $1.26/lb zinc at 100% metal recoveries based on a silver price of$26.00/oz.

Sulphide Zone Plan

El Tigre - Four Types of Mineralization

El Tigre Long Section

Drill Hole Location Table

Hole ID

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Az

Dip

Length

ET-22-432

670863

3384930

1852

100

-82

509.4

ET-22-433

670864

3384931

1852

90

-82

497.2

ET-22-434

670863

3384930

1852

80

-82

469.7

ET-22-435

670863

3384930

1852

70

-81

524.6

ET-22-436

670856

3384898

1869

79

-83

494.1

ET-22-437

670857

3384898

1869

89

-83

485.0

ET-22-438

670848

3384866

1886

107

-83

433.1

Drill Holes Previously Released from the Sulphide Zone on September 13, 2022 and on October 25, 2022:

Drill Hole ResultsTable

Hole ID

Comment

 From To Length(1) Gold Silver Copper Lead Zinc

AgEq Total (2)
m M m g/t g/t % % % g/t

ET-22-395

El Tigre Vein
Zone

359.6

363.3

3.7

0.13

733.4

0.78

0.60

1.51

882.0
 

including

362.3

363.3

1.0

0.26

1,844.0

2.32

1.60

5.27

2,299.5
 

El Tigre Vein
Zone

376.2

384.9

8.7

0.19

373.0

0.56

1.72

3.45

596.4
 

including

382.3

383.9

1.6

0.24

1,397.5

1.85

6.06

16.13

2,271.8
 

El Tigre Vein
Zone

394.8

402.9

8.1

0.17

554.2

0.92

2.48

3.63

834.5
 

including

397.7

399.7

2.0

0.20

1,270.3

1.66

2.85

4.26

1,653.8
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ET-22-417

El Tigre Vein
Zone

303.1

304.2

1.1

0.14

965.4

1.20

0.74

2.38

1,188.4
 

including

303.7

304.2

0.5

0.27

2,010.0

2.51

1.53

4.97

2,473.2
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ET-22-422

El Tigre Vein
Zone

469.7

470.9

1.2

1.26

0.7

0.00

0.00

0.00

96.0
 

including

474.4

476.1

1.7

0.09

14.3

0.06

0.51

0.07

41.1
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ET-22-427

Sooy Vein

55.5

57.5

2.0

1.04

1,768.4

0.38

0.71

0.13

1,904.6
 

including

56.4

57.5

1.1

1.79

3,096.0

0.68

1.25

0.22

3,331.9
 

El Tigre Vein
Zone

398.3

405.2

6.9

0.13

85.1

0.07

0.67

1.34

162.1
 

including

401.9

403.0

1.1

0.33

255.0

0.23

2.59

5.06

531.0
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ET-22-428

Sooy Vein

46.9

51.0

4.1

0.99

1,374.0

0.17

0.34

0.33

1,483.0
 

including

48.8

49.4

0.6

2.47

3,097.0

0.32

0.97

0.81

3,362.6
 

Sooy Footwall
Vein

102.2

105.6

3.4

0.46

551.8

0.07

0.10

0.16

600.6
 

including

138.9

139.4

0.5

2.47

3,088.0

0.38

3.04

1.57

3,434.1
 

El Tigre Vein
Zone

309.3

318.4

9.1

0.26

31.4

0.03

0.04

0.05

56.4
 

including

352.0

352.5

0.5

0.50

807.0

1.83

1.00

2.44

1,125.4
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
ET-22-429

Sooy Vein
Zone

63.0

63.5

0.5

1.46

1,320.0

0.32

0.16

0.07

1,465.9
 

El Tigre
Vein

247.8

253.2

5.4

0.06

219.6

0.18

0.24

0.17

252.9
 

including

249.9

251.0

1.1

0.07

707.0

0.39

0.37

0.40

771.9
 

El Tigre
Vein

265.2

275.9

10.7

0.04

120.2

0.17

0.30

0.22

154.6
 

including

274.3

275.4

1.1

0.04

549.7

0.74

1.02

0.90

677.9
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
ET-22-430

HW Gold
Zone

81.0

101.5

20.5

0.08

41.7

0.01

0.02

0.05

50.2
 

including

93.0

94.6

1.6

0.23

390.1

0.06

0.11

0.32

426.5
 

Sooy Vein
Zone

117.5

119.1

1.6

0.28

528.1

0.12

0.14

0.27

573.5
 

 

255.0

255.5

0.5

0.14

991.0

0.49

1.29

5.57

1,264.4
 

El Tigre

Vein

269.1

275.0

5.9

0.10

677.6

0.46

0.38

0.11

742.1
 

including

272.7

273.7

1.0

0.37

2,754.0

1.50

0.68

0.21

2,948.7
 

and

297.0

298.0

1.0

0.11

1,346.0

1.02

0.45

0.35

1,474.6
 

including

297.5

298.0

0.5

0.20

2,797.0

2.09

0.90

0.73

3,058.7
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
ET-22-431

HW Gold
Zone

10.1

46.5

36.4

0.13

41.9

0.00

0.01

0.01

52.6
 

including

10.1

11.6

1.5

0.11

731.0

0.00

0.05

0.00

740.9
 

Sooy Vein
Zone

83.9

86.7

2.8

0.59

137.4

0.03

0.19

0.24

196.5
 

 

339.5

342.6

3.1

0.06

211.5

0.08

0.02

0.03

225.2
 

El Tigre

Vein

409.1

418.5

9.4

0.19

641.3

0.65

3.32

6.51

1,013.3

 

including

413.5

415.6

2.1

0.19

1,536.1

1.62

7.71

13.66

2,341.9
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
  1. Not true width.
  2. Silver Equivalent ("EqAg") ratios are based on a silverto gold price ratio of 75:1 (Au:Ag). Copper, lead and zinc are converted using $3.66/lb copper, $0.90/lb lead, $1.26/lb zinc at 100% metal recoveries based on a silver price of $26.00/oz.


