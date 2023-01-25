HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (TSXV:SLVR) and (OTCQX:SLVTF) ("Silver Tiger" or the "Corporation") has intersected 2,025.5 g/t total silver equivalent over 6.0 meters in the Sulphide Zone in Drill Hole ET-22-433 from 364.5 meters to 370.5 meters, consisting of 1,354.4 g/t silver, 0.20 g/t gold, 1.57% copper, 6.10% lead and 10.86% zinc within 44.4 meters grading 720.5 g/t total silver equivalent from 330.5 meters to 374.9 meters consisting of 508.2 g/t silver, 0.16 g/t gold, 0.55% copper, 1.76% lead and 3.17% zinc in the newly discovered Sulphide Zone.

Highlights from the on-going drilling program include the following:

Hole ET-22-432: 8.2 meters grading 1,446.2 g/t total silver equivalent from 372.4 meters to 380.6 meters, consisting of 956.6 g/t silver, 0.13 g/t gold, 1.69% copper, 3.58% lead and 7.01% zinc within 34.8 meters grading 407.4 g/t total silver equivalent from 348.4 meters to 383.2 meters consisting of 257.4 g/t silver, 0.13 g/t gold, 0.47% copper, 1.18% lead and 2.02% zinc in the Sulphide Zone.

from 372.4 meters to 380.6 meters, consisting of 956.6 g/t silver, 0.13 g/t gold, 1.69% copper, 3.58% lead and 7.01% zinc from 348.4 meters to 383.2 meters consisting of 257.4 g/t silver, 0.13 g/t gold, 0.47% copper, 1.18% lead and 2.02% zinc in the Sulphide Zone. Hole ET-22-434: 10.5 meters grading 1,642.4 g/t total silver equivalent from 370.1 meters to 380.6 meters, consisting of 914.0 g/t silver, 0.20 g/t gold, 1.68% copper, 5.92% lead and 12.42% zinc within 19.9 meters grading 1,072.9 g/t total silver equivalent from 361.7 meters to 381.6 meters consisting of 605.6 g/t silver, 0.22 g/t gold, 1.13% copper, 4.04% lead and 7.43% zinc in the Sulphide Zone.

from 370.1 meters to 380.6 meters, consisting of 914.0 g/t silver, 0.20 g/t gold, 1.68% copper, 5.92% lead and 12.42% zinc from 361.7 meters to 381.6 meters consisting of 605.6 g/t silver, 0.22 g/t gold, 1.13% copper, 4.04% lead and 7.43% zinc in the Sulphide Zone. Hole ET-22-438: 3.7 meters grading 1,035.8 g/t total silver equivalent from 394.8 meters to 398.5 meters, consisting of 879.4 g/t silver, 0.24 g/t gold, 0.76% copper, 0.86% lead and 1.36% zinc within 19.5 meters grading 527.5 g/t total silver equivalent from 393.5 meters to 413.0 meters consisting of 408.4 g/t silver, 0.27 g/t gold, 0.53% copper, 0.88% lead and 0.83% zinc in the Sulphide Zone.

Silver Tiger's CEO, Glenn Jessome, stated, "The discovery of this high grade sulphide zone is the fourth type of mineralization found at El Tigre. The first holes through this wide high grade sulphide zone have delineated a strike length of in excess of 150 meters open to the north and south, with widths approaching 35 meters. The Historic El Tigre Mine relied only on high grade silver quartz veins. We have now discovered the stockwork, the shale zone and now this sulphide zone. All four types of mineralization will be very important to the future of El Tigre." Mr. Jessome further stated: "Our ongoing underground development will place us in the Sooy Vein directly above this sulphide zone as we transition to underground drilling to follow it north and south."

Additional drill results for Sooy Vein, Hanging Wall Gold Zone and the Sulphide Zone are presented in the Drill Hole Results table below along with the details for the calculation of the silver equivalent grades.

Attached as illustrations are the Sulphide Zone Plan, El Tigre - Four Types of Mineralization, El Tigre Long Section, Cross Section 4875N and El Tigre Cross Section 4865N.

Drill Hole ResultsTable

Hole ID Comment From To Length(1) Gold Silver Copper Lead Zinc AgEq Total (2) m M m g/t g/t % % % g/t ET-22-432 HW Gold Zone 4.6 14.0 9.4 0.10 39.0 0.01 0.02 0.02 48.5 Sooy Vein Zone 191.2 201.6 10.4 0.16 399.0 0.43 2.84 5.16 690.6 including 195.6 197.7 2.1 0.24 1,153.6 1.29 9.76 16.82 2,084.8 Sulphide Zone 348.4 383.2 34.8 0.13 257.4 0.47 1.18 2.02 407.4 including 372.4 380.6 8.2 0.13 956.6 1.69 3.58 7.01 1,446.2 including 378.5 380.6 2.1 0.17 1,663.5 4.32 6.28 11.50 2,622.5 ET-22-433 HW Gold Zone 0.0 14.2 14.2 0.10 56.9 0.01 0.04 0.01 66.8 Sooy Vein Zone 190.9 201.9 11.0 0.29 165.4 0.16 1.43 4.42 382.5 including 193.6 198.4 4.8 0.41 369.9 0.35 3.19 9.96 840.2 including 194.7 195.8 1.1 0.12 634.5 0.57 4.68 18.48 1,422.5 Sulphide Zone 330.5 374.9 44.4 0.16 508.2 0.55 1.76 3.17 720.5 including 332.9 337.9 5.0 0.17 1,431.8 1.41 2.47 6.27 1,846.8 including 335.5 336.1 0.6 0.18 3,225.0 4.19 5.34 15.59 4,285.5 including 364.5 370.5 6.0 0.20 1,354.4 1.57 6.10 10.86 2,025.5 including 366.8 367.8 1.0 0.19 2,371.5 3.07 10.00 17.81 3,508.8 ET-22-434 HW Gold Zone 6.5 15.0 8.5 0.39 96.7 0.01 0.08 0.01 129.8 including 10.1 11.6 1.5 2.04 336.0 0.02 0.17 0.04 496.6 Sooy Vein Zone 184.6 197.6 13.0 0.16 172.5 0.36 2.08 2.56 354.0 including 190.6 195.8 5.2 0.19 326.4 0.84 4.89 5.97 734.8 including 192.3 194.4 2.1 0.24 496.1 1.76 7.17 8.62 1,139.2 Sulphide Zone 306.7 313.3 6.6 0.11 376.8 0.32 0.14 0.09 421.9 including 311.3 313.3 2.0 0.20 1,116.5 0.89 0.20 0.11 1,225.9 including 312.3 313.3 1.0 0.25 1,859.0 1.44 0.33 0.19 2,030.4 Sulphide Zone 361.7 381.6 19.9 0.22 605.6 1.13 4.04 7.43 1,072.9 including 370.1 380.6 10.5 0.20 914.0 1.68 5.92 12.42 1,642.4 ET-22-435 HW Gold Zone 6.9 15.0 8.1 0.38 89.2 0.01 0.08 0.01 120.9 including 6.9 11.0 4.1 0.70 134.3 0.01 0.04 0.01 189.1 Sooy Vein Zone 187.7 204.8 17.1 0.06 22.9 0.02 0.08 0.16 36.8 including 189.1 189.8 0.7 0.17 89.3 0.07 0.40 1.34 163.0 Sulphide Zone 373.1 375.5 2.4 0.41 117.0 0.30 2.20 3.51 344.9 including 374.9 375.5 0.6 0.44 200.0 0.86 6.28 11.13 833.9 ET-22-436 HW Gold Zone 0.0 33.2 33.2 0.10 36.3 0.00 0.01 0.01 44.6 including 25.3 31.7 6.4 0.03 52.4 0.01 0.02 0.03 57.5 Sooy Vein Zone 210.3 216.4 6.1 0.10 416.8 0.39 1.31 2.62 580.1 Sulphide Zone 387.8 394.7 6.9 0.06 765.3 0.73 2.97 6.51 1,125.8 including 389.8 391.6 1.8 0.12 1,634.6 1.61 7.14 15.39 2,478.3 ET-22-437 HW Gold Zone 0.0 32.3 32.3 0.07 21.8 0.00 0.01 0.01 28.1 including 23.9 32.3 8.4 0.10 40.7 0.01 0.02 0.04 50.4 Sooy Vein Zone 258.7 263.4 4.7 0.05 357.9 0.22 0.44 0.30 403.4 including 260.2 260.9 0.7 0.24 2,048.0 1.29 2.70 1.66 2,309.2 Sulphide Zone 358.0 367.7 9.7 0.08 354.4 0.39 0.91 0.70 442.2 including 359.0 360.2 1.2 0.19 1,345.0 1.57 2.10 0.83 1,587.4 ET-22-438 HW Gold Zone 9.2 52.7 43.5 0.16 18.7 0.00 0.01 0.01 31.3 including 29.0 29.6 0.6 2.26 566.0 0.02 0.02 0.02 739.5 Sooy Vein Zone 321.3 324.5 3.2 0.52 300.5 0.18 0.73 0.33 384.8 including 322.1 323.0 0.9 1.51 773.0 0.48 2.08 0.77 1,006.7 Sulphide Zone 393.5 413.0 19.5 0.27 408.4 0.53 0.88 0.83 527.5 including 394.8 398.5 3.7 0.24 879.4 0.76 0.86 1.36 1,035.8 including 396.0 396.5 0.5 0.62 2,796.0 1.75 1.85 4.16 3,193.1 including 403.8 411.8 8.0 0.51 564.3 0.90 1.68 1.31 771.9 including 406.3 407.0 0.7 1.47 1,148.0 1.40 1.52 0.71 1,452.3

Notes:

1. Not true width.

2. SilverEquivalent ("EqAg") ratiosare based on a silverto gold priceratio of 75:1 (Au:Ag). Copper,lead and zinc are converted using $3.66/lb copper, $0.90/lb lead, $1.26/lb zinc at 100% metal recoveries based on a silver price of$26.00/oz.

Sulphide Zone Plan

El Tigre - Four Types of Mineralization

El Tigre Long Section

Drill Hole Location Table

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Az Dip Length ET-22-432 670863 3384930 1852 100 -82 509.4 ET-22-433 670864 3384931 1852 90 -82 497.2 ET-22-434 670863 3384930 1852 80 -82 469.7 ET-22-435 670863 3384930 1852 70 -81 524.6 ET-22-436 670856 3384898 1869 79 -83 494.1 ET-22-437 670857 3384898 1869 89 -83 485.0 ET-22-438 670848 3384866 1886 107 -83 433.1

Drill Holes Previously Released from the Sulphide Zone on September 13, 2022 and on October 25, 2022:

Drill Hole ResultsTable

Hole ID Comment From To Length(1) Gold Silver Copper Lead Zinc AgEq Total (2) m M m g/t g/t % % % g/t ET-22-395 El Tigre Vein

Zone 359.6 363.3 3.7 0.13 733.4 0.78 0.60 1.51 882.0 including 362.3 363.3 1.0 0.26 1,844.0 2.32 1.60 5.27 2,299.5 El Tigre Vein

Zone 376.2 384.9 8.7 0.19 373.0 0.56 1.72 3.45 596.4 including 382.3 383.9 1.6 0.24 1,397.5 1.85 6.06 16.13 2,271.8 El Tigre Vein

Zone 394.8 402.9 8.1 0.17 554.2 0.92 2.48 3.63 834.5 including 397.7 399.7 2.0 0.20 1,270.3 1.66 2.85 4.26 1,653.8 ET-22-417 El Tigre Vein

Zone 303.1 304.2 1.1 0.14 965.4 1.20 0.74 2.38 1,188.4 including 303.7 304.2 0.5 0.27 2,010.0 2.51 1.53 4.97 2,473.2 ET-22-422 El Tigre Vein

Zone 469.7 470.9 1.2 1.26 0.7 0.00 0.00 0.00 96.0 including 474.4 476.1 1.7 0.09 14.3 0.06 0.51 0.07 41.1 ET-22-427 Sooy Vein 55.5 57.5 2.0 1.04 1,768.4 0.38 0.71 0.13 1,904.6 including 56.4 57.5 1.1 1.79 3,096.0 0.68 1.25 0.22 3,331.9 El Tigre Vein

Zone 398.3 405.2 6.9 0.13 85.1 0.07 0.67 1.34 162.1 including 401.9 403.0 1.1 0.33 255.0 0.23 2.59 5.06 531.0 ET-22-428 Sooy Vein 46.9 51.0 4.1 0.99 1,374.0 0.17 0.34 0.33 1,483.0 including 48.8 49.4 0.6 2.47 3,097.0 0.32 0.97 0.81 3,362.6 Sooy Footwall

Vein 102.2 105.6 3.4 0.46 551.8 0.07 0.10 0.16 600.6 including 138.9 139.4 0.5 2.47 3,088.0 0.38 3.04 1.57 3,434.1 El Tigre Vein

Zone 309.3 318.4 9.1 0.26 31.4 0.03 0.04 0.05 56.4 including 352.0 352.5 0.5 0.50 807.0 1.83 1.00 2.44 1,125.4 ET-22-429 Sooy Vein

Zone 63.0 63.5 0.5 1.46 1,320.0 0.32 0.16 0.07 1,465.9 El Tigre

Vein 247.8 253.2 5.4 0.06 219.6 0.18 0.24 0.17 252.9 including 249.9 251.0 1.1 0.07 707.0 0.39 0.37 0.40 771.9 El Tigre

Vein 265.2 275.9 10.7 0.04 120.2 0.17 0.30 0.22 154.6 including 274.3 275.4 1.1 0.04 549.7 0.74 1.02 0.90 677.9 ET-22-430 HW Gold

Zone 81.0 101.5 20.5 0.08 41.7 0.01 0.02 0.05 50.2 including 93.0 94.6 1.6 0.23 390.1 0.06 0.11 0.32 426.5 Sooy Vein

Zone 117.5 119.1 1.6 0.28 528.1 0.12 0.14 0.27 573.5 255.0 255.5 0.5 0.14 991.0 0.49 1.29 5.57 1,264.4 El Tigre Vein 269.1 275.0 5.9 0.10 677.6 0.46 0.38 0.11 742.1 including 272.7 273.7 1.0 0.37 2,754.0 1.50 0.68 0.21 2,948.7 and 297.0 298.0 1.0 0.11 1,346.0 1.02 0.45 0.35 1,474.6 including 297.5 298.0 0.5 0.20 2,797.0 2.09 0.90 0.73 3,058.7 ET-22-431 HW Gold

Zone 10.1 46.5 36.4 0.13 41.9 0.00 0.01 0.01 52.6 including 10.1 11.6 1.5 0.11 731.0 0.00 0.05 0.00 740.9 Sooy Vein

Zone 83.9 86.7 2.8 0.59 137.4 0.03 0.19 0.24 196.5 339.5 342.6 3.1 0.06 211.5 0.08 0.02 0.03 225.2 El Tigre Vein 409.1 418.5 9.4 0.19 641.3 0.65 3.32 6.51 1,013.3 including 413.5 415.6 2.1 0.19 1,536.1 1.62 7.71 13.66 2,341.9

Not true width. Silver Equivalent ("EqAg") ratios are based on a silverto gold price ratio of 75:1 (Au:Ag). Copper, lead and zinc are converted using $3.66/lb copper, $0.90/lb lead, $1.26/lb zinc at 100% metal recoveries based on a silver price of $26.00/oz.



