Sitios Latinoamérica unveils telco tower expansion plan for 2023
Sitios Latinoamérica plans to build between 1,500 and 1,800 telecommunication towers in Latin America and the Caribbean this year.
The forecast was provided by CEO Gerardo Kuri during a Q4 results call with investors. “We have the contracts for this number, we just hope to make them become reality,” he said.
Sitios Latinoamérica has 29,727 towers, of which 11,243 are in Brazil, 5,416 in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, 5,446 in the Andean region (Chile, Ecuador and Peru) and 7,622 in Central America and the Caribbean.
The company was spun off from Mexican telecom giant América Móvil in August 2022 and in January it completed the acquisition of 500 towers from América Móvil Perú, completing the acquisition process in that market. América Móvil has not yet parted with its tower infrastructure in Colombia.
In the Dominican Republic, the company recently acquired 1,388 towers from Claro.
As an independent firm it has so far built 190 towers, mainly in Central America, Ecuador and Argentina, and it has begun construction of 639 sites through build-to-suit (BTS) contracts.
RESULTS
Mexico-based Sitios Latinoamérica posted Q4 revenues of 3.07bn pesos (US$166mn) with 62% coming from infrastructure leasing.
Brazil made up around 45% of total revenues, followed by Central America and the Caribbean (24%), Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay (16%) and the Andean region (15%).
The company's operating costs decreased 16% from Q3 due to a favorable FX impact and cost reduction measures.
