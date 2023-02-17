Mexico
News

Sitios Latinoamérica unveils telco tower expansion plan for 2023

Bnamericas Published: Friday, February 17, 2023
Tower, Duct Financial results Networks 5g 4G LTE
Sitios Latinoamérica unveils telco tower expansion plan for 2023

Sitios Latinoamérica plans to build between 1,500 and 1,800 telecommunication towers in Latin America and the Caribbean this year.

The forecast was provided by CEO Gerardo Kuri during a Q4 results call with investors. “We have the contracts for this number, we just hope to make them become reality,” he said.

Sitios Latinoamérica has 29,727 towers, of which 11,243 are in Brazil, 5,416 in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, 5,446 in the Andean region (Chile, Ecuador and Peru) and 7,622 in Central America and the Caribbean.

The company was spun off from Mexican telecom giant América Móvil in August 2022 and in January it completed the acquisition of 500 towers from América Móvil Perú, completing the acquisition process in that market. América Móvil has not yet parted with its tower infrastructure in Colombia.

In the Dominican Republic, the company recently acquired 1,388 towers from Claro.

As an independent firm it has so far built 190 towers, mainly in Central America, Ecuador and Argentina, and it has begun construction of 639 sites through build-to-suit (BTS) contracts.

RESULTS

Mexico-based Sitios Latinoamérica posted Q4 revenues of 3.07bn pesos (US$166mn) with 62% coming from infrastructure leasing.

Brazil made up around 45% of total revenues, followed by Central America and the Caribbean (24%), Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay (16%) and the Andean region (15%).

The company's operating costs decreased 16% from Q3 due to a favorable FX impact and cost reduction measures.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: ICT (Mexico)

Sitios Latinoamérica unveils telco tower expansion plan for 2023

Sitios Latinoamérica unveils telco tower expansion plan for 2023

CEO Gerardo Kuri told investors about the company's growth plans during a Q4 results call.

Prysmian starts ops at expanded Durango cable plant

Prysmian starts ops at expanded Durango cable plant

Full operations began at the expanded site at the end of 2022, BNamericas was told.

The IFT plenary classifies the 5,925-6,425MHz band as free spectrum

The IFT plenary classifies the 5,925-6,425MHz band as free spectrum

At a glance: The sector where LatAm dealmaking activity was strongest in 2022

At a glance: The sector where LatAm dealmaking activity was strongest in 2022

Tower One accelerates LatAm site construction in January

Tower One accelerates LatAm site construction in January

CFE Internet for Well-being will connect 20 million Mexicans in marginalized and hard-to-reach populations with 4.5G

CFE Internet for Well-being will connect 20 million Mexicans in marginalized and hard-to-reach populations with 4.5G

All plain sailing for Samsung in Brazil

All plain sailing for Samsung in Brazil

Red Hat expects more RAN innovation in Latin America this year

Red Hat expects more RAN innovation in Latin America this year

Kyndryl and Microsoft launch Center of Excellence to drive digital transformation in Latin America

Kyndryl and Microsoft launch Center of Excellence to drive digital transformation in Latin America

LatAm ICT financing, investment watch

LatAm ICT financing, investment watch

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: ICT

Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: ICT (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Arneses y Conexiones, S.A. de C.V.  (ARCOSA)
  • Arneses y Conexiones, SA de CV is the OSCA-ARCOSA manufacturing plant located in Tijuana, in the Mexican state of Baja California. It was established in 1986 and dedicated to th...
  • Company: Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.  (Televisa)
  • Grupo Televisa is a Mexican media company and a participant in the international entertainment business. It distributes its programming throughout Latin America, Europe, Asia an...
  • Company: TV Azteca S.A.B. de C.V.  (TV Azteca)
  • Mexican broadcast giant TV Azteca S.A. de C.V., owned by Grupo Salinas, generates over 10,000 hours of content per year operating two national networks, Azteca 13 and Azteca 7 t...

Latest news

Snapshot: Peru's port infrastructure developments

Snapshot: Peru's port infrastructure developments

Sitios Latinoamérica unveils telco tower expansion plan for 2023

Sitios Latinoamérica unveils telco tower expansion plan for 2023

Telefônica Brasil CEO: ‘The market needs to be consolidated'

Telefônica Brasil CEO: ‘The market needs to be consolidated'

Challenger seeking Uruguay acreage farm-out, green energy opportunities

Challenger seeking Uruguay acreage farm-out, green energy opportunities

Snapshot: Corporate demand driving Argentina wind power growth

Snapshot: Corporate demand driving Argentina wind power growth