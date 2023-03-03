This is an automated translation of the original release published in Portuguese.

By SKIC

March 3, 2023

SKIC (Sigdo Koppers Ingieneria Y Construccion), one of the biggest Engineering and Construction companies in Latin America, announces winning a major project for the construction of a photovoltaic plant of 636 MWp (peak megawatts) for Auren Energia, a company invested in by Votorantim SA, in its Parque de Sol de Jaíba, in Minas Gerais. SKIC Brasil will be responsible for the EPC (Engineering, Procurement & Construction) services, which involve the engineering project, the supply of materials, construction, assembly and commissioning of the plant.

SKIC Brasil will also build a 230kV transmission line, approximately 9 km long, which will connect the future park to the National Interconnected System (SIN) grid, so that the energy to be generated can be sold to the consumer market.

The Sol de Jaíba project is expected to be completed by the end of the first half of 2024, and is part of Auren's total investments of around R$ 2 billion in Parque de Jaíba.

“This is a great achievement for SKIC, and the first photovoltaic plant project in which we are going to work in Brazil, which strengthens our performance in the energy sector”, says Robson Campos, CEO of SKIC Brasil. He recalls that the company has already installed more than 2,000 km of transmission lines in the country, is working on a large wind energy project in Chile and has developed other projects in the area of renewables in South America.



“This is a great opportunity for us to move forward in Brazil in the renewable energy segment, with high quality EPC projects, demonstrating SKIC's planning, execution and management capacity in this sector to the market”, adds the CEO of SKIC Brasil, who is in the phase of attracting and negotiating other photovoltaic and energy projects in the Brazilian market.

The mobilization for the start of the works is already underway, which should count on the work of more than 1,400 employees at the peak of the work.

SKIC advances in other sectors of the Brazilian market

Present in Brazil since 2016, Sigdo Koopers Ingeniería e Construcción (SKIC) has been consolidating itself as one of the main engineering and construction companies in the country, based on technical excellence in the implementation of highly complex EPC projects in various industry sectors. Operations in Brazil began in the energy sector, carrying out works for transmission lines that interconnect several states and generating parks, and, during this period, the company surpassed the mark of more than 2,000 km of lines built in Brazil. As a specialist also in the mining sector, notably in Chile, SKIC put into practice, in 2021, the plan to advance in this market in Brazil, as well as in the sectors of steel, heavy industry and thermal and renewable energy generation.

In the first two years of implementation of the plan, SKIC won nine new contracts, six in the mining sector, two energy contracts covering two new transmission lines and two new substations and another large project in the renewable energy sector. In all, there were more than 170 invitations to participate in competitions, of which 55 were selected for more detailed studies, in addition to the company closing six alliances with partner companies in the areas of technology, design, strategic supplies and civil construction. There are negotiations for greenfield and brownfield projects, which add up to more than R$ 8 billion in investments in the segments of photovoltaic and thermal power generation and transmission area, in addition to mining and steel.

Additionally, the company has also been structuring itself to operate in the offshore wind generation, green hydrogen, ports and industrial plants markets. In this way, SKIC Brasil continues to consolidate its presence in the various sectors of national infrastructure.

In the company's view, the good opening obtained in the Brazilian market is due to SKIC's solid international experience in carrying out more than 800 large projects, in addition to financial solidity, integrity and commitment to quality. “SKIC is a company that builds long-term relationships with its customers and partners. With each new project, the customer has the opportunity to get to know the seriousness and quality of SKIC's work, with that opening doors to several new projects and this brings sustainability to the company's growth in the country", says Indira Narvaz, Commercial Director of SKIC Brasil.

SKIC Brasil ended 2022 with approximately R$ 1 billion in portfolio. For 2023, SKIC Brasil's goals remain ambitious, attracting new projects that will double the current portfolio. “We are going to consolidate SKIC as one of the main engineering and construction companies in mining and energy in Brazil and, in a structured way, start opening up new markets, such as green hydrogen,” adds Indira.