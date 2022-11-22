Peru
News

Solid footing buoys Enel Generación Perú's outlook amid planned Enel exit

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Nuclear Fossil fuels Water levels Natural Gas Generation Thermo Combined cycle Biomass Offshore Wind Run of the river Tidal/Wave energy Fuel oils Geothermal Generation Electric Power Distributor Hydro Ratings Mini Hydro Onshore Wind Solar Coal Generation Photovoltaic Hydro Dam Thermosolar CSP Wind Ratings Agency Renewable Bunker oil/Diesel oil

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address