An interruptible load complementary services tender process is advancing in Chile.

A consultation-submission period ends Friday, with bids due by April 21, grid coordinator CEN said in a statement. Definitive bidding rules are due to be published by March 24.

The aim of the tender is converting nonregulated clients into active actors in the provision of system flexibility.

CEN is seeking 50MW of interruptible load for June, July and August.

A related tender, for voltage regulation services, is being planned.

Argentine transmission firm Transnoa, on behalf of Tucumán province distributor Empresa de Distribución Eléctrica de Tucumán, has sought a certificate of public need and convenience for a new transformer station to connect a locality to the national grid, a notice in the official gazette said.

Argentine generator Vientos Olavarría sought authorization for its 101MW Buenos Aires province wind project – also named Vientos Olavarría – to enter the wholesale power market, a separate notice said.

Targeting the Mater term market, Vientos Olavarría was awarded 24MW of priority transmission dispatch capacity in an auction hosted by wholesale power market administrator Cammesa and corresponding to 3Q22.

Argentine generator Eternum Energy also sought the same authorization, for its 12MW Catamarca province solar PV project Amanecer IV.

Also targeting the Mater term market, Amanecer IV was awarded 10MW of priority transmission dispatch capacity in a priority dispatch auction corresponding to 4Q21.

Argentina’s government issued resolutions detailing a 2023 hike in electricity prices that will be phased in for end-users served by Buenos Aires province distributors Edenor and Edesur – the country’s two biggest.

The average increase in final bills will register at 60%, regulator Enre said in a statement, adding that the firms had sought an increase of around 300%.

One driver of the 60% average increase is a rise of 182% in the bill component corresponding to distribution. Annual inflation in Argentina is running at around 100%, pressuring generators, distributors and transmission firms.

Enre has instructed the companies to present their respective 2023 investment plans.

Argentina's government is working to reduce a hefty subsidy bill by targeting subsidies at households who most need them.