Southern Cone watch: Complementary services tender, grid work, market entry, bill hike
An interruptible load complementary services tender process is advancing in Chile.
A consultation-submission period ends Friday, with bids due by April 21, grid coordinator CEN said in a statement. Definitive bidding rules are due to be published by March 24.
The aim of the tender is converting nonregulated clients into active actors in the provision of system flexibility.
CEN is seeking 50MW of interruptible load for June, July and August.
A related tender, for voltage regulation services, is being planned.
More details on the interruptible load complementary services tender are available here.
***
Argentine transmission firm Transnoa, on behalf of Tucumán province distributor Empresa de Distribución Eléctrica de Tucumán, has sought a certificate of public need and convenience for a new transformer station to connect a locality to the national grid, a notice in the official gazette said.
***
Argentine generator Vientos Olavarría sought authorization for its 101MW Buenos Aires province wind project – also named Vientos Olavarría – to enter the wholesale power market, a separate notice said.
Targeting the Mater term market, Vientos Olavarría was awarded 24MW of priority transmission dispatch capacity in an auction hosted by wholesale power market administrator Cammesa and corresponding to 3Q22.
***
Argentine generator Eternum Energy also sought the same authorization, for its 12MW Catamarca province solar PV project Amanecer IV.
Also targeting the Mater term market, Amanecer IV was awarded 10MW of priority transmission dispatch capacity in a priority dispatch auction corresponding to 4Q21.
***
Argentina’s government issued resolutions detailing a 2023 hike in electricity prices that will be phased in for end-users served by Buenos Aires province distributors Edenor and Edesur – the country’s two biggest.
The average increase in final bills will register at 60%, regulator Enre said in a statement, adding that the firms had sought an increase of around 300%.
One driver of the 60% average increase is a rise of 182% in the bill component corresponding to distribution. Annual inflation in Argentina is running at around 100%, pressuring generators, distributors and transmission firms.
Enre has instructed the companies to present their respective 2023 investment plans.
Argentina's government is working to reduce a hefty subsidy bill by targeting subsidies at households who most need them.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Chile)
The contributions of Chilean research to the planning of electrical transmission networks for the incorporation of ...
How to plan the electricity transmission networks to integrate the renewable generation necessary to achieve the decarbonization goals? That was th...
IDB Invest, Finland launch climate fund for LatAm and Caribbean
PPPs will be eligible for financing under the new mechanism, provided they do not benefit from a Sovereign Guarantee.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: PFV El Pelicano
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: PFV Albatros
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Lumppen Solar
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Gabardo Expansion
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Lucas Solar
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: PMG Don Oscar Solar
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Verona Solar Photovoltaic Project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: PFV Chañar del Verano
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: GFP Beccacine
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Mount Solar Summer^{3}
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Eléctrica Angamos S.p.A.
- Company: PFV El Pitotoy SpA
- Company: PFV Halcón Peregrino SpA
- Company: Asesorias y Servicios Biomapu Spa
- Company: Pacific Hydro Chile S.A. (Pacific Hydro Chile)
-
Pacific Hydro Chile, the Latin American subsidiary of China's State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC), holds water rights to develop hydro projects of up to 600MW in capacity ...
- Company: CCE Chile SpA (CCE Chile)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Ingeniería Cgeval SpA (CGeval)
- Company: Tecnored S.A. (Tecnored)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: FairWind
- Company: R&Q Ingeniería S.A. (R&Q Ingeniería)
-
R&Q Ingeniería S.A. offers solutions in planning, design, project management, feasibility studies and technical inspection for projects related to infrastructure. A key componen...