Peru
Press Release

SPH asks Loreto communities to choose dialogue and not use violence against oil operations to pressure the government

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, September 30, 2021
Coalbed methane NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Deepwater Geological mapping / Surveys Brent WTI Mexican Mix Shale Oil Tight gas Location Type of hydrocarbons Crude oil Subsea Social conflicts Natural Gas Shale gas  Environmental conflict Oil sands Heavy oil Onshore Offshore Shallow waters Drilling rigs Upstream

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address