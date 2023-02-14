News

Spotlight: The state of play in Eastern Caribbean telecoms

Published: Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Pay TV Fixed broadband Statistics IPTV DTH /  Satellite Cable TV Regulator Mobile broadband
Spotlight: The state of play in Eastern Caribbean telecoms

The electronic telecommunication sector in the Eastern Caribbean member states invested 117mn East Caribbean dollars (US$43.3mn) in the 12 months ended in March 2021, according to a new report published by regulator Ectel in February.

Ectel covers the states of Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. 

The investments were 20% lower than the 146mn East Caribbean dollars seen in the previous 12 months. Service providers spent money on upgrading and maintaining networks, expanding fiber to the home (FTTH), replacing critical equipment and creating virtual enterprises. 

Annual investments in the region peaked at 190mn East Caribbean dollars in 2019. 

Despite the drop, investment in Dominica was up 75% to 25 million East Caribbean dollars. Some 83% of this money went to public mobile telecommunications and subscriber TV networks, 10% to internet network/services and 7% to fixed public telecommunications networks.

Capex also grew in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, reaching a total of 29mn East Caribbean dollars, an increase of 93% compared with the 15mn East Caribbean dollars in the previous period. Internet networks and services accounted for 60% of the total. 

Electronic communications service providers in Saint Lucia invested approximately 41mn East Caribbean dollars in their networks in the 12 months to end-March 2021. Fixed public telecommunication networks accounted for 34% of that total, followed by internet networks and services (25%), mobile networks and services (24%) and subscriber TV networks (17%).

Meanwhile, investment in Grenada reached 14mn East Caribbean dollars, down 7%, while 8mn East Caribbean dollars was spent in St.Kitts and Nevis, a drop of 59%. 

Revenues in the region also declined in the period, reaching 607mn East Caribbean dollars at the end of March 2021, down 9% year-on-year, due to reductions in income from mobile voice (-23%), fixed voice (-19%) and subscriber TV (-6%).

Fixed and mobile penetration remained relatively stable, with fixed broadband slipping by 1.1 percentage points to 24.2% and mobile broadband penetration up 2.7 percentage points to 72.7% from 69.9% the previous year. Mobile penetration was at 93% as of end-March 2021.

The total number of fixed broadband subscriptions fell by 4% to approximately 127,600 at the end of the period. Cable modem connections were up 5% and accounted for the largest share of total subscriptions at 83%. FTTH increased 46% but was at only 2.4% of total subscriptions. 

Total mobile data reached 401,200 as of end-March, of which 96% were mobile broadband connections. LTE accounted for the majority of connections (93%), followed by 3G (6.6%) and WiMax (under 1%). 

Some 87% of total mobile broadband connections are prepaid. 

Meanwhile, pay-TV subscriptions totaled 50,700 in the East Caribbean states, a 9% contraction during the period. 

Pictured: Union Island, St Vincent and the Grenadines. Source: AFP

