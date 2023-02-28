SS8 Networks to offer high-precision geolocation for emergency calls in Latin America
This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.
SS8 Networks Press Release
MILPITAS, Calif. & LONDON, UK--SS8 Networks, a trusted provider of lawful interception and location intelligence solutions worldwide, today announced that a leading telecommunications provider in Latin America has chosen SS8's LocationWise to deliver highly accurate emergency call location in real time.
As a cloud-ready solution, SS8 LocationWise is being deployed in a virtualized environment to enable faster deployment times, improved scalability and higher availability. In addition, the solution supports all relevant network generations and incorporates 3GPP-compliant functionality along with sub-cell accuracy, which is further enhanced by SS8's proprietary Accuracy+ algorithms for the highest level of location accuracy.
"We are delighted to provide this mobile network operator with SS8's high-precision emergency call location solution to ensure regulatory compliance and extremely high accuracy, helping them locate callers and maximize lives saved." said Dr. Keith Bhatia, CEO of SS8 Networks. "Our industry-leading LocationWise solution is available with flexible deployment options and is 5G ready."
SS8 Networks' location solution is designed to meet constantly evolving emergency service standards and enables mobile network operators to locate emergency callers accurately, reliably and in real time.
About SS8 Networks
As the leader in Geolocation and Lawful Interception Intelligence, SS8 helps make societies more secure. We are committed to extracting, analyzing and visualizing critical intelligence to provide law enforcement, intelligence agencies and emergency services with real-time information that helps save lives. Our high-performance solutions also enable communication service providers to efficiently achieve regulatory compliance. SS8 is trusted by the largest government agencies, communications providers and system integrators around the world.
