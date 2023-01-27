ProInversion statement

This is a machine translation of the original statement issued in Spanish

January 27, 2023

The Agency for the Promotion of Private Investment (PROINVERSIÓN) will award this January 31 the projects “ Enlace 220 kV Ica – Poroma, extensions and associated substations ” and “ ITC Enlace 220 kV Cáclic – Jaén Norte, extensions and associated substations ”, which will allow meet the demand for electricity in the departments of Ica, Amazonas and Cajamarca with efficiency and quality.

This will be PROINVERSIÓN's first award this year, one month after the start of the management of its current executive director, José Salardi.

The two projects, commissioned by the Ministry of Energy and Mines ( MINEM ), will benefit more than 370,000 people in the three regions with quality electricity service. The good pro of both projects will be disputed by nine (9) pre-qualified bidders, which reflects the interest of investors in our country.

It will be awarded under the modality of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) to the bidder who offers the lowest Total Service Cost, in accordance with the provisions of the Bids; the PPP makes it possible to ensure quality infrastructure and public services.



The estimated investment in both projects is US$ 132 million. The concessionaire will be in charge of the design, financing, construction, operation and maintenance; The concession term, in each case, is 30 years plus the construction period. Thus, both projects will cover the growing demand of industries, businesses and services in each of the areas, as well as the demand for housing in the three departments.



THE PROJECTS



The “220 kV Ica – Poroma Link, extensions and associated substations” project will allow the transmission capacity between Ica and Poroma to be expanded and the energy from the Punta Lomitas, Dunas and Dunas generation plants to be injected into the National Interconnection Electric System (SEIN). that can be incorporated in the future; thus, reinforce the transmission system of the area of local influence.

For its part, the “ITC Enlace 220 kV Cáclic – Jaén Norte (2 circuits), extensions and associated substations” project will improve the supply of electricity to the Bagua-Jaén Electric System, with criteria of technical-economic efficiency.