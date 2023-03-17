Schrader Camargo SAS is allowed to clarify to the media and public opinion the following points in relation to the document "Observations submitted to the Analysis and Conclusions Report" of EPM , on the "Procurement Process CRW 167467-Offer Request Doc 926502498 ”, of the 'Construction of Final Civil Works of the Ituango Hydroelectric Project':

He reiterates that he does have the experience to undertake this type of large-scale project, thanks to his long career spanning 60 years in charge of civil works of a similar nature, typical of sectors such as energy, industry, mining, oil and the gas.

It maintains, once again, that the company has complied by delivering the certificates that accredit its experience and the clarifications that the contracting party required during the process, which are reflected in the technical evaluation report of the offer, which to the surprise of Schrader Camargo and at the discretion of the contracting party, they were not taken into account.

The economic offer presented by the consortium in which Schrader Camargo participates, was carried out under the parameters of professionalism and seriousness with which each and every one of the projects it assumes is carried out, responding to the best practices in the industry: Schrader Camargo is characterized for meeting the challenges he assumes. In this particular project, the company worked on its analysis for more than 8 months, carefully studying market prices, assessing technical and commercial risks, in an effort to present a competitive offer, capable of adjusting to the market. All of the above has, for the sole purpose, to bring to fruition the works that Colombia so badly needs.

Schrader Camargo confirms that it has sufficient technical capacity and proven financial solvency, both aspects that have characterized the company throughout its history as an active agent in the sector, which has allowed it to fully and effectively comply with each of the projects.

The company will continue to work with full enthusiasm towards the successful completion of the civil works of units 3 and 4 and the electromechanical assemblies of units 1 to 4 which, according to reports sent by EPM to the media, are advancing. according to the schedule.

Schrader Camargo will continue to look for opportunities in which it can contribute to the success of the main energy project in the country.

