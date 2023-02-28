Colombia and Peru
News

Telefónica advances collaborative mobile internet project in Colombia

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Telefónica has everything ready to replicate the Internet para Todos (IPT, internet for all) collaborative mobile internet coverage project in Colombia.

IPT is a company created by Telefónica del Perú, Meta, IDB Invest and CAF with the aim of providing connectivity in rural environments and helping close the digital divide.

“We already have the business case set up in Colombia, we are interested in investors, we’ve spoken with the government to discuss our vision on the subject. We are ready,” José Juan Haro, Telefónica's director of regulation and wholesale business for Latin America, told BNamericas.

Although the Spanish telco does not yet have deadlines for the Colombian project, Haro indicated that the launch would take place in the short term.

“We are in the midst of discussions about the way in which the so-called 'obligations to do' [coverage obligations] associated with the bidding processes are executed. I believe that the conditions are being aligned for this to become possible,” he said. “I would hope that this year we will make progress in Colombia.”

However, Haro recognized that the progress of the project will depend on all parties involved reaching an agreement. “It takes two to tango. Well, in this case there are three or four,” he said.

Haro previously told BNamericas of the interest in replicating the model in Colombia and Ecuador. For now, Colombia is the most advanced country, while pilots are being carried out in other countries in the region.

IPT is a rural mobile operator that installs telecommunications infrastructure in localities without access to later offer the network on a wholesale basis.

The company ended 2022 with more than 16,700 population centers connected with 4G internet, 28% more than at the end of 2021, providing service coverage to nearly 3.1mn people.

IPT's goal is to reach 6mn Peruvians living in rural areas. According to data from last year, three operators are already hooked up to the IPT network.

