Tensions rise after Pan American Silver shuts Argentina mine

Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 17, 2023
Gold Silver
Workers have occupied the offices of Minera Triton, a subsidiary of Pan American Silver, which operated the Manantial Espejo gold-silver mine in Argentina that is now closing down.

The workers claim that the company has not complied with the law and is leaving the area without options for at least 200 employees who have lost their jobs. The mine was the main driver of the economy of the town of Gobernador Gregores in Santa Cruz province.

They also argue that Pan American Silver has ignored proposals to lessen the impact on the town and make the closure process more gradual.

“Very significant damage will be caused to mining in Santa Cruz,” union leader Javier Castro was quoted as saying by local media. “We're aware that mining has a beginning and an end, but we're questioning the methodology because it's like leaving through the back door and then it's every man for himself.”

"We took over the deposit peacefully, or what is left of the deposit, because they've made an atrocious mess, so what we've done is a wake-up call," he added.

The union, AOMA, has called for the site to be converted into a mining school to provide training to local people and allow them to acquire specialized knowledge to be able to reenter the labor market. 

Resources at the COSE deposit were exhausted in April 2022 after 15 years of operations and processing at Manantial Espejo and the Joaquín deposit ended in January, Pan American Silver said in its 4Q22 results report.

Output in 2022 was 26,600oz gold and 3.5Moz silver.

Castro criticized that Pan American seems more interested in efforts to acquire the Cerro Moro asset in the same province via a US$4.8bn joint bid with Agnico Eagle for Yamana Gold, whose portfolio involves several mines in Latin America. Cerro Moro’s 2022 guidance was 95,000oz gold and 5.3Moz silver.

Argentina's total mining exports reached US$3.86bn last year, with gold accounting for US$2.16bn and silver US$802mn.

But the sector is grappling with increasing FX costs and problems to import inputs.

