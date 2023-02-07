It's been over two weeks since local community members who worked at Ternium's Aquila iron ore mine and neighboring Las Encinas processing plant have downed their tools in protest over the disappearance of two local activists.

Antonio Díaz, a community leader in the Aquila municipality, and human rights lawyer Ricardo Lagunes disappeared on January 15. Both had criticized the environmental impact of the iron ore mine in the state of Michoacán and the nearby plant in Colima state.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said at a press conference on January 20 that the federal government was investigating the case, as Michoacán authorities, the army and national guard searched for Díaz and Lagunes.

The relatives have called on Ternium, controlled by the Argentine group Techint, to use its influence to find the activists, given the steelmaker's power in the area.

In a statement via Twitter on January 20, Termium expressed solidarity with the relatives and the community and indicated that the company is "in constant contact with the authorities to find out about any progress in the case."

“The only communication there's been was by telephone after the president's press conference. They published a tweet on social media and later called the direct relatives of Antonio and Ricardo,” María Ramírez, Ricardo Lagunes' wife, told BNamericas in a video call from Michoacán.

“We have had no other news from the company; haven't spoken since. The mine is not operating either. Only the guards go in,” Ramírez added on Monday.

BNamericas reached out to Ternium México to find out about the state of operations and its collaboration with authorities but at publishing time had received no response.

The mine in the Michoacan municipality of Aquila reportedly processes 12,000t/d-15,000t/d of iron ore, although Ramírez and a community member who wished to remain anonymous said that the most reliable average from June 2021 to June 2022 was 7,446t/d.

Ramírez said that Díaz and Lagunes had been pressuring local officials to carry out a registry of community members and to call an election to choose a property commissioner to manage any expansion of mining operations in the municipality. Díaz was going to run as a candidate, according to Ramírez, who adds that a group that allegedly answers to Ternium has been pressuring for years to control the community and its resources.

Ramírez said that the community has asked the governors of Colima and Michoacán to request the intervention of Ternium and to take the necessary legal steps to avoid any decisions that may affect Aquila while the search for Díaz and Lagunes continues.

"They're already taking steps to purge the register of residents with the intention of removing their opponents and keeping control of the community," she said.

Michel Cervantes, a lawyer for the NGO Ideas, said at a recent press conference that there are three parallel investigations into the case headed by the states of Michoacán and Colima and the attorney general's office.