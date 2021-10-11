Mexico
Press Release

The Government of Mexico will not allow the towns of Temacapulín, Acasico and Palmarejo to be flooded due to the operation of the El Zapotillo dam

Bnamericas Published: Monday, October 11, 2021

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address