The IFT approves submitting to public consultation the questionnaire on spectrum needs for intelligent transport systems in the frequency band 5850-5925 MHz
Bnamericas Published: Saturday, August 21, 2021
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.