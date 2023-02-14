By Ministry of Housing, Construction and Sanitation

February 14, 2023

This is a machine translation of the original press release issued in Spanish

The Ministry of Housing, Construction and Sanitation (MVCS) signed the contract for the execution of the third stage of the project to improve and expand the drinking water and sewerage systems in the town of Chinchero, province of Urubamba, in Cusco, which will benefit 5 127 residents of this district.

The event, which took place at the MVCS headquarters, was attended by Minister Hania Pérez de Cuéllar, who stressed that “the works are an instrument; what the population needs is a quality service, which is why I ask for the commitment of all those involved in moving this project forward”.

The works, which have an investment of more than S/ 37.5 million, include the construction of a 900 m3 capacity reservoir, a 240 m3 cistern, the installation of more than 7 kilometers of pipes, 1859 potable water home connections and 973 household sewerage connections.

With the signing of the contract with the El Sol consortium, winner of the project tender, work is expected to begin on March 1 and end in May 2024.

The total Chinchero project, divided into four stages, is valued at S/ 64 million and will provide basic services to 10,273 inhabitants. The first two stages have already been executed and the fourth stage is pending, which consists of the construction of a Wastewater Treatment Plant (PTAR).

It should be noted that last Saturday, the executive director of the MVCS's National Urban Sanitation Program (PNSU), Jonatan Ríos, held a meeting with residents of Chinchero, beneficiaries of this project, in which the district mayor, Alcides Cusihuaman, participated.

Piuray Ccoricarma

The MVCS also announced the approval of the technical file for the balance of works of the improvement project, expansion of drinking water and sewerage services of the Piuray Ccorimarca micro-watershed, which will be executed through the Works for Taxes (OxI) mechanism.

This important project will benefit more than 8,500 inhabitants with an investment of almost S/ 37.5 million.