Press release from the Ministry of Public Innovation

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

With the objective of advancing in the strategic decision to connect the entire national territory, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship; the Secretariat for Public Innovation of the Chief of the Cabinet of Ministers; and the Argentine satellite solutions company, ARSAT, will work in coordination to provide satellite connectivity to the Argentine bases in Antarctica. For this, they signed an agreement whose purpose is to implement tasks and activities that facilitate the development and provision of satellite bandwidth with internet access at the Marambio, San Martín and Esperanza Bases. This will also allow these organizations access to digital services and training, among other benefits.

“Bringing connectivity to all parts of the country is essential because today work, education, and health are largely handled virtually. And enabling Internet access for our researchers and logistics personnel deployed at these bases in our Antarctica, is to provide them with a tool to better meet their operational needs”, said Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero. In addition, he pointed out: "Achieving a more fluid communication for these workers and workers who carry out their tasks with so much love for the country, often finding themselves isolated for months in adverse weather conditions, is something that definitely gratifies us and values the objective that This government has so that Argentina is the country of the Antarctic scientific vanguard”.

Meanwhile, the Secretary for Public Innovation, Micaela Sánchez Malcolm, highlighted that “access to Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) by all the inhabitants of the national territory is a right; and it is a substantive right for the conformation of an inclusive and egalitarian society. Therefore, ensuring the connectivity of the Argentine bases in Antarctica is one more step that we are taking from the national government in terms of digital inclusion and in pursuit of scientific, environmental and technological development."

Along the same lines, the president of ARSAT, Facundo Leal, remarked: "This agreement that adds greater connectivity to Antarctica through new antennas makes us especially proud since it allows us to continue with one of the missions that ARSAT has as a public company: Reduce the digital gap in the Argentine Republic by bringing connectivity to all corners of the country, from large cities to small towns. We thank the Ministry of Foreign Relations and the Secretariat of Innovation for convoking us”.

In addition to the satellite connection, the agreement provides for the contribution of the three organizations in the development of the digitization processes of the three Bases with the aim of improving their management processes and the deployment of digital public services to the citizenry given that the development of digital solutions promotes and empowers knowledge economies, developing the essential human capital to carry out innovation processes in public management.

In this way and through the investment of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ARSAT team will be able to deploy satellite connectivity, while the Ministry of Public Innovation will provide digital solutions.

This joint work between the organizations and ARSAT is part of the public policies that seek to strengthen and increase Argentine satellite development to guarantee access to connectivity throughout the national territory.

In this sense, the Ministry of Public Innovation launched the Connect Plan in September 2020, which includes -among other axes- the construction and launch of ARSAT-SG1, a geostationary satellite that will provide telecommunications services for Argentina and neighboring countries; and that it will be added to the fleet that already make up the ARSAT-1 and the ARSAT-2. The national government's investment in the Connect Plan is 37,900 million pesos.

In addition, in January 2023 the federal program Mi Pueblo Conectado was presented, which will bring satellite connectivity and digital resources to localities in the country with poor or no Internet access. For this, the investment is more than 1,000 million pesos.