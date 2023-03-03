The Plenary of the IFT approves granting a wholesale commercial use concession title to the Federal Electricity Commission
IFT press release
This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish
The Plenary of the Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT) resolved, in its V ordinary session, to grant the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) a concession for commercial use as a wholesale shared network to lease network capacity, infrastructure and telecommunications services to other concessionaires and authorized companies, so it may not directly offer services to end users, in accordance with the provisions of article 140 of the Federal Telecommunications and Broadcasting Law.
With this resolution, the provisions of the constitutional reform on telecommunications are addressed, in which the existence of wholesale networks is foreseen, a new competitor is inserted in this market that will make its transport network available, and the shared use of the infrastructure to make it easier for more telecommunications service providers to reach a greater number of localities in the national territory, even those where the current service offer is little or nil, promoting the deployment of networks.
Likewise, the economies of scale associated with the deployment of the electrical infrastructure will allow for greater feasibility in the deployment and development of the telecommunications network and, consequently, greater elements for the sharing of an infrastructure that would have a more efficient and functional use for the provision of public telecommunications services.
As part of the considerations valued to decide on the granting of the requested concession, the following stand out:
- Neither the concession granted, nor the wholesale concession held by Financiera para el Bienestar (formerly Telecomm), in any way confer exclusive rights over CFE's infrastructure.
- Access to said infrastructure is regulated by various provisions issued by the IFT and the Energy Regulatory Commission, which seek to generate effective and shared access conditions for the rendering or provision of public telecommunications services.
- The fact that CFE participates in the telecommunications sector as a wholesale commercial concessionaire is consistent with the mandate to allow shared use of infrastructure.
In order to safeguard the principles of neutrality to competition and non-discrimination, the concession title granted includes specific conditions for compliance with both principles, such as transparency regarding the contributions, support, subsidies and transfers received, information that allows identify possible conducts that distort the market or, the obligation to present to this Institute, for ex-ante approval, reference public offers to be offered to all clients in a transparent and non-discriminatory manner.
With this resolution, the IFT promotes greater competition in wholesale telecommunications services and favors the shared use of infrastructure, which in turn will translate into greater and better telecommunications services for the benefit of the population.
