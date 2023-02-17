Ecuador
The San Francisco hydroelectric plant is 100% operational

Friday, February 17, 2023
As of this Thursday, February 16, 2023, and as planned, the San Francisco hydroelectric plant, operated by CELEC EP HIDROAGOYÁN, returned to generate with 100% of its installed capacity, that is, with 212 MW. This, after the comprehensive overhaul (major maintenance) of Generating Unit No. 2 was completed, which took 102 days to comply with each of the activities programmed in the intervention plan.

This maintenance is carried out every 8 years, approximately. The objective was to achieve a complete recovery of the useful life of the main equipment, turbine and generator. Unlike the previous overhaules carried out on this plant, the current one has a special connotation because new impeller covers were placed, both lower and upper, and a repaired impeller. These works were carried out at the Center for Research and Recovery of Turbines and Industrial Parts (CIRT), also managed by CELEC EP, which generated notable savings in economic resources for the country.

According to Daniel Paredes, head of the San Francisco power plant, he indicated that great benefits are expected to be obtained from this major maintenance, such as guaranteeing the energy supply of almost 5.2% of the country's electrical energy demand, improving the efficiency of the drive, reduce forced outs and extend drive life.

“We are proud to give this great news for the reliability and safety of the Ecuadorian electrical system. I want to thank the personnel of the San Francisco, Pucará, Agoyán power plants, and the CIRT Turbine Recovery and Research Center, who sacrificed family moments to give their unconditional work to resume the operation of this important hydroelectric power plant”, said Javier Callejas, manager of CELEC EP HIDROAGOYÁN.

He stressed that "the success of the work is due to the commitment of its technicians who gave their ability and experience." In addition, CELEC EP is provided with state-of-the-art equipment and technology to face these challenges that guarantee the country's energy supply.

