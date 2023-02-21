Colombian gas supply fell 2% in January amid lower consumption in the industrial, residential and thermoelectric sectors.

Gas transported through the SNT national pipeline network and other infrastructure dipped to 1,025BBTU/d (billion British thermal units a day) in January from 1,044BBTU/d in December, gas market operator BMC said in its latest monthly report.

Contracts signed under the CF95, firm and interruptible modalities comprised 67.4% of the total gas sold on the primary market at prices ranging from US$4.46/MMBTU to US$5.01/MMBTU.

The Cusiana and Cupiagua Sur fields contributed the largest volumes to national supply, with a total of 260BBTU/d. Next was Cupiagua with 221BBTU/d, followed by Block VIM-5 (121BBTU/d), Guajira (108BBTU/d) and Floreña (67BBTU/d).

Eighteen pipelines operated at more than 90% of capacity, two fewer than the previous month.

They were: Ballena-La Mami, Barranquilla Cartagena, Barranquilla-La Mami, Cartagena-Sincelejo, Jobo-Sincelejo, La Creciente-Sincelejo, Barrancabermeja-Bucaramanga, Gibraltar-Bucaramanga, Cusiana-El Porvenir, El Porvenir-La Belleza, La Belleza-Cogua, Cogua-Sabana F, La Belleza-Vasconia, Guando-Fusagasugá, Pradera-Popayán, Yumbo/Cali-Cali, Floreña-Yopal and Apiay-Usme.

Meanwhile, January gas demand reached 831BBTU/d, compared to 847BBTU/d in December.

Industry remained the largest contributor with 262BBTU/d, down from 271BBTU/d a month prior, followed by households (167BBTU/d, down from 177BBTU/d), refineries (145BBTU/d, up from 133BBTU/d), thermoelectric generators (122BBTU/d, down from 126BBTU/d) retail (55BBTU/d, down from 56BBTU/d) and natural gas vehicles (50BBTU/d, down from 54BBTU/d).

Bolívar department, in Colombia's north, registered the highest demand, followed by Atlántico, Santander, Bogotá, Cundinamarca, Valle de Cauca and Antioquia.

The full report, in Spanish, can be seen here.