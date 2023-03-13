This is a machine translation of TIM's press release

Rio de Janeiro, March 13, 2023 - TIM Brasil innovates to offer an even better customer service experience. From now on, TAIS, the operator's virtual assistant, will have a 100% synthesized and realistic voice, combining patterns of emotion and human intonation, in its telephone answering channels. In this way, customers who contact the operator will hear a human-like voice, produced through Artificial Intelligence (AI). The solution was developed using AI from Microsoft Azure. The company is the first Brazilian in the segment to adopt technology through the channel, which uses the neural text-to-speech (TTS) solution, a feature of the Azure Speech service integrated with IBM Watson.

The initiative is in line with TIM's goal of becoming the operator most loved by consumers, offering an even more agile and efficient service. With the TTS Neural solution from Azure AI, it is possible to transform texts into realistic natural dialogues, abandoning the robotic pattern. The technology enables a more humanized experience and is already in operation in all SAC services for mobile and residential service customers.

“ We are a technology company and innovation is in our DNA. Azure Neural TTS is a fantastic evolution that will enable, through artificial intelligence, a personalized experience for each TIM customer ." comments Olímpio Fernandes, Cognitive Experience Center Director at TIM .

The project, carried out in partnership with the consulting team of IBM and Interactive Media, represents a milestone for service through AI. The novelty also allows for adjustments of locution, speed, tone and pronunciation, in addition to using more than 400 voices in 140 languages, allowing greater customization depending on the context and the target audience.

“ Changing the voice of the Cognitive IVR is another important step in our tireless quest to deliver the best to TIM customers, making them feel closer to TAÍS. It is the practical result of the application of artificial intelligence, making people's lives easier, which is what really matters to us ”, emphasizes Argus Cavalcante, Associate Partner at IBM Consulting Brasil.

Until 2019, 100% of TIM's self-service channel had a human voice, which demanded more time and availability to generate the thousands of audios needed to build the journeys. As of 2020, with the adoption of TAIS, 10% of services started to use synthesized voice . In the following year, the number reached 26% and, in 2023, we started the year with 100% of calls using personalized neural voice in Azure AI.

Since its launch in 2020, cognitive service has already received more than 107 million calls in the Contact Center – more than 45 million in 2022 alone. The company's expectation is to evolve with new functionalities, in the most different AI disciplines and benefit, more, the whole of society in the use of services.

” The integration by TIM of the neural TTS of Azure AI is a great example of applying AI in relevant innovation for the business and for the final consumer and shows that the democratization of the use of technology is fundamental to benefit an ever-increasing number of people with AI-based solutions ,” says Christiano Faig, Vice President of Technology and Solutions at Microsoft Brazil .

About TIM

“Evolve together with courage, transforming technology into freedom” is TIM's purpose. The operator has the largest mobile coverage and 4G presence in Brazil and is leading the rollout of 5G in the country, in line with its leading attitude and signature: “Imagine the possibilities”. Committed to the best environmental, social and governance practices, it is part of important portfolios on the Brazilian stock exchange, such as the Novo Mercado, S&P/B3 Brasil ESG and the Corporate Sustainability Index. It is listed in the Sustainability Yearbook 2022, which brings together the most sustainable companies in the world, and was the first operator to obtain ISO 37001 certification for combating bribery. It is also part of the Bloomberg Gender Equity Index and leads, among companies in Brazil and in the global telecom sector, the Refinitiv Diversity & Inclusion Index. For more information, visit www.tim.com.br.

About Microsoft?

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation in the era of the intelligent cloud and the intelligent edge. Microsoft's mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. The company has been in Brazil for 34 years and is one of the subsidiaries of Microsoft Corporation, founded in 1975, which is present in over 190 countries. From July 2021 to June 2022, the company invested more than US$ 15 million in donations and discounts for non-profit entities, impacting more than 2,000 institutions with software donations, purchase discounts and support for training projects. With the launch of the Microsoft For Startups Founders Hub, 443 new startups were approved, totaling 703 supported startups, which together have consumed USD 11,898,488.00 of Azure cloud credits.

About IBM

IBM is a leading global provider of consulting, hybrid cloud and AI services. It helps clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain competitive advantage in their industries. Nearly 3,800 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare depend on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and business services offer open and flexible options for our customers. It's all backed by IBM's legendary commitment to trust, transparency, accountability, inclusion and service. For more information, visit www.ibm.com .



