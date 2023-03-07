Brazil
Press Release

TIM reinforces signal with antennas camouflaged into urban furniture in São Paulo

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, March 07, 2023
This is a machine translation of TIM's press release

São Paulo, March 7, 2023 - After reaching the goal of reaching 100% of Brazilian municipalities, TIM maintains its investments in network infrastructure to ensure the best connectivity experience with the installation of new antennas, with the Street Level solution Solution (SLS), street-level solution, in free translation. SLS uses optical fiber transmission and the equipment is “camouflaged” in urban furniture, imperceptible to users, such as bus stops, poles, traffic lights, etc. paulista; the city of Guarujá, which receives thousands of people in search of the beach and for the popular Campos do Jordão Winter Festival.

Close to people and their smartphones, street-level antennas improve signal quality and ensure a significant improvement in voice and data usage. The design makes it possible to bypass physical barriers, ensuring more uniform coverage at ground level. In addition, they are ideal for installation in listed heritage locations such as the Pacaembu Stadium, for example.

“Investments in SLS technology show our commitment to make our network increasingly robust in places with large circulation of people, significantly improving our customers' connectivity experience”, explains Homero Salum, Director of Mobile Access & Backhaul Engineering at TIM Brasil .

The implementation of technology, for example in Jardim Europa, in São Paulo, recorded a 46% increase in the volume of data transmitted, in addition to providing a 50% increase in transmission speed, in line with our purpose of providing the best coverage and experience of service to our customers.

