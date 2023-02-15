This is a machine translation of Totvs's press release

São Paulo, February 2023 - TOTVS (TOTS3), Brazil's largest technology company, announces financial and operating results for 2022 with Net Revenue 1 of R＄4.040 billion, the highest ever recorded by the company in a year and which represents a growth of 27% compared to the previous year. Performance, combined with the pursuit of operational efficiency, was essential for the company to continue delivering healthy margins in all dimensions, in addition to a robust Operating Cash generation, which reached R＄1.2 billion in 2022, representing 128% of Adjusted EBITDA , which, in turn, reached R＄960 million.

Consolidated ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) exceeded R＄4 billion in 4Q22, with an organic Net Addition of R＄849 million in 2022, a result 35% higher than in 2021. Still analyzing 4Q22, revenue reached a new historic level, with R＄1.080 billion in the period.

“At TOTVS, our strategy has a dual mandate: sustainable revenue growth, combined with profitability. Our ecosystem composed of 3 business dimensions is a unique approach in the market and our greatest innovation. The year 2022 -- and the numbers -- prove once again that we are on the right path: considering only our organic net addition, we would already be one of the largest software companies in Brazil. But we are always doing more, which makes TOTVS continue to be a safe haven, with achievements and balanced results”, emphasizes Dennis Herszkowicz, president of TOTVS.

In the Management dimension, Net Revenue reached R＄916 million in 4Q22. The annual result was R＄3.476 billion, an increase of 23% compared to the previous year. Highlight for SaaS Management Revenue, which surpassed the annualized R＄1 billion level, driven by Cloud revenue, which registered an increase of 47%. The 4Q22 Renewal Rate stood at 99%, demonstrating that the investment in product quality, associated with the increase in the portfolio, has contributed to strengthening customer loyalty.

In Business Performance, Net Revenue grew 29% in 4Q22 compared to 4Q21, driven by the 30% growth in Recurring Revenue. In the quarter-on-quarter comparison, revenue growth reflects the net addition of ARR observed in 3Q22 combined with the maintenance of the Renewal Rate above 97%. On an annual basis, revenue from the Business Performance dimension was R＄317 million. This is already a profitable operation, with the natural scalability of the SaaS model, which reinforces the dimension's high potential for generating value.

Throughout 2022, Techfin's Credit Production surpassed the R＄10.8 billion mark, with only 1.5% of defaults exceeding 90 days, 170 points below the average in Brazil. In 4Q22, the dimension grew by 17% in Net Funding Revenue year-on-year, mainly due to the increase in average term and advance in Credit Production when compared to the same period of 2021, which reached R＄2.7 billion in the quarter.

“In 2023, we will remain focused on becoming our customers' trusted advisor through technology, with solutions that support the progress of their operations. TOTVS believes in Brasil que Faz and this is our purpose: to improve the results of companies, believing that everyone can grow and work together for this”, adds Herszkowicz.

ESG

TOTVS presented its first Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions inventory, another step in the company's continuous journey to strengthen the ESG agenda in its operations. The document covers scopes 1 and 2 of the CDP model -- Carbon Disclosure Project, a global reference in environmental reporting. With that, TOTVS raised its score from F (Failure to provide sufficient information to be evaluated) to C- (Awareness Level).

And as a result of its commitment to the transparency of carbon emissions, the company joined the B3 Carbon Efficient Index (ICO2 B3) in early 2023, with a 1.36% share and 24th position in the ranking. Created in partnership with BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), the index aims to bring together companies engaged in discussions on climate change in Brazil and that share the vision of a low-carbon economy.

About TOTVS

Absolute leader in systems and platforms for companies, TOTVS has over 70,000 customers. Going far beyond ERP, it offers complete technology for the digitalization of businesses with a focus on 3 dimensions: Management, with systems to automate processes of core activities and the entire back office of the operation; Techfin, offering personalized financial services through its systems; and Business Performance, with solutions for companies to sell more and grow. Over the past 5 years, the company has invested approximately R＄2.5 billion in research and development to serve, in an increasingly specialized manner, companies from 12 segments of the economy, becoming a trusted advisor for its customers. TOTVS believes in “Brazil that DOES” and supports the sustainable growth of thousands of businesses and entrepreneurs across the country and in other regions of Latin America. For more information, visit the website .