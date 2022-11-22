Trinidad and Tobago: SLB and Subsea Integration Alliance Awarded Contract for BP’s Cypre Project
Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Coalbed methane Deepwater Heavy oil Offshore Drilling rigs Upstream Shale Oil Onshore Geological mapping / Surveys Shale gas WTI Brent Type of hydrocarbons Tight gas Subsea NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Shallow waters Oil sands Upstream Company Services for Companies Crude oil Mexican Mix Natural Gas Contract Awarded Location
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.