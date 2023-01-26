Brazil
Published: Thursday, January 26, 2023
Brazilian electric power trader Trinity Energias Renováveis plans to more than double its installed capacity in 2023, closing the year with 60MW from the current 25MW. 

The potency is based on PV solar distributed generation (DG) projects that provide energy for the company’s clients. 

“Also, our initial goal was to finish 2025 with 100MW, but we’re ahead of schedule, and expectations are good that we'll reach the milestone by the end of 2024,” Trinity’s CEO João Sanches (pictured) told BNamericas. 

He said investments in the DG segment remain highly profitable, as prices for the sale of energy are higher. 

“Another factor that overheated the investments was the race in the search for access permits, in order to guarantee the benefits foreseen in the distributed generation legal framework,” Sanches said. 

Approved in 2022, the legislation established power distribution fee exemptions for DG projects that requested access until January 7 this year. 

For the centralized generation segment, Sanches sees large players with a low investment outlook due to the fall in energy prices for future years caused by the improvement in the levels of hydroelectric reservoirs, and Brazil’s high interest rates. 

Regarding the energy transmission and distribution areas, investments in 2023 are likely to occur in large volumes through auctions, where investors submit bids based on feasibility analyses that take the interest rate into consideration, Sanches added. 

Brazil plans to hold seven power generation and at least two transmission tenders this year.

