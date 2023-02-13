Upix readies acquisitions to enter Chile, Mexico and Argentina
Global connectivity services provider Upix Networks is preparing to enter Chile, Argentina and Mexico this year and the next through acquisitions of local telecom service providers, CEO Ronaldo Pelizon told BNamericas.
Based in Miami and São Paulo, Upix is an independent neutral network operator and connectivity provider of interconnection services in 15 countries, dedicated to the B2B and wholesale segments.
The company’s 10,000km fiber network covers nine countries, Pelizon said. When included fiber swap deals and the use of third-party infrastructure, the network extends 40,000km.
Upix reports a base of 1,500 corporate customers, including OTTs, banks, submarine cable companies and ISPs. Among these are Seaborn, Santander, Claro and Hughes.
The company's strategy for regional expansion starts with the acquisition of companies with already established customer base and existing fiber infrastructure to then grow organically through greenfield expansions of these operations.
“We have now opened an operation in Colombia and we have prospects of opening in Chile, Argentina and Mexico in 2023 and 2024. We want to consolidate ourselves as a major international operator of connectivity with fiber and datacenter infrastructure,” said Pelizon.
Processes, including due diligence with targeted companies, are more advanced in Colombia and Chile. Despite having already opened an office in Bogotá, Upix is also finalizing the acquisition of a local provider with operations in the capital and other major urban centers.
At the end of December, Upix announced the acquisition of Brazil’s 76 Telecom, which offers fixed telephony, internet and datacenter services in São Paulo state. This incorporation is expected to be completed by the end of the quarter.
The bulk of Upix’s network infrastructure and customer base is in Brazil, according to Pelizon.
“We have a big fiber optics network in São Paulo, plus we have a little in Rio de Janeiro and Fortaleza. In Manaus we recently built 40km of network. And we are in the final phase of building our own network in Porto Alegre,” he said.
Founded with a focus on the US market, serving US-based companies with operations in Latin America, Upix realized that offering connectivity to Latin American companies in the US was equally strategic.
The group is preparing an expansion of its US east coast network to serve mainly submarine cable operators that arrive with their systems and need to connect to cable landing stations (CLS) and local connectivity datacenters.
Upix, said Pelizon, wants to be the preferred last-mile fiber connection between the CLS and large US datacenters with whom it already operates, such as those from Equinix and Digital Realty.
The company also bets on data decentralization and on offering content closer to end-users of internet providers in regions far away from urban centers such as São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.
“Our idea of a datacenter edge is to bring together various content from CDNs [content-delivery networks] and OTTs [over-the-top providers], and concentrate this content and distribute it locally to ISPs,” said Pelizon.
All investments are made with Upix's own cash, according to Pelizon, although financing and investments from digital infrastructure funds are being considered. The company has advisers analyzing which ones would be feasible.
Excluding acquisitions, Upix has budgeted 80mn reais for the network expansion this year.
