User complaints against telecommunications companies grow 6% in the last year

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, February 01, 2023
This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.

Press release from Subtel 

Santiago, February 1, 2022.-

The Ministry of Transport and Telecommunications (MTT) today delivered the ranking of user complaints against its telecommunications services, which grew by 6% compared to those was registered during 2021.

According to the data provided by the authorities, the Technical Quality item is the reason most claimed by users (54%), followed by Customer Service (29%), Billing (10%) and Portability (7%).

“During the pandemic, user complaints skyrocketed, a situation that decreased thanks to Subtel's inspection process together with the work of the companies. Today we are facing a new increase and we ask the companies not to relax in reinforcing the measures to attend to the legitimate claims of the users and thus contain this rise,” said the Minister of Transport and Telecommunications, Juan Carlos Muñoz.

For his part, the Undersecretary of Telecommunications, Claudio Araya, pointed out that, "An interesting fact from this study is that 85% of the claims submitted to Subtel are resolved in favor of the user, that is, 8.5 out of 10 claims have a satisfactory resolution. At Subtel we will continue with our intense control because to complain is a right of the users, who at all times must receive the telecommunications service under the terms in which it was contracted."

In turn, Subtel's head of inspection, Raúl Domínguez, called on users to use the complaint platforms. "In our area we are concerned about making all companies comply with their services, so we are also constantly Supervising the user support platforms, these must be kept active and updated, so that they fulfill the role of supporting their clients. In the event that the companies do not respond, people can enter reclamations.subtel.gob.cl.”

Based on the information provided, the comparison of the total number of claims received between 2021 and 2022 stands out, indicating that both Movistar and GTD are the companies that increased the most between one year and the next. It should be noted that the measurements are made considering the number of clients that each of the telecommunications companies have.

Relevant data

- Claims increase 6% in 2022, where 59,879 claims were filed with Subtel's Claims Management Department (DGR).

- The companies that significantly increase claims between January and December 2022 are Wom (89%), Directv (74%), Entel (27%) and Claro (24%).

- Technical Quality is the reason most claimed (54%), followed by Customer Service (29%), Billing (10%) and Portability (7%).

- The Online Claims Portal is the most used to make claims (74%), followed by face-to-face service (8%).

- You can find more data at this link: https://www.subtel.gob.cl/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/ppt-ranking-reclamos-vFINAL.pdf

