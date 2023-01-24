Vivo activates 5G in 3.5GHz in Ananindeua, Aparecida de Goiânia, Caxias do Sul, Jaboatão dos Guararapes, Joinville and Londrina
This is a machine translation of Telefonica Brasil's press release
São Paulo, January 24, 2023 – Vivo announces the activation of 5G technology from the 3.5GHz frequency, in Ananindeua (PA), Aparecida de Goiânia (GO), Caxias do Sul (RS), Jaboatão dos Guararapes (PE) ), Joinville (SC) and Londrina (PR), following the schedule established by Gaispi / Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) for locations with more than 500,000 inhabitants. All capitals in the country already have the service.
The initial coverage includes some neighborhoods and the company is already expanding to other regions of the cities. Vivo's 5G is available to all the company's customers. To access, you must have a compatible device – Vivo has 57 models in its portfolio, including smartphones and tablets – and be within the coverage area, with no extra charge for access. Currently, Vivo has in its base more than 4.9 million customers with devices with the new network, in this first moment, customers will have an even faster navigation and a better experience in the use and consumption of multimedia contents or online games of high resolution, for example. User speed experience will be up to ten times faster than 4G. The new technology is expected to download a 1GB file in approximately ten seconds, depending on the volume of traffic at the time.
The 5G network brings immediate benefits to consumers from an ultra-speed mobile internet, opening up space for companies to create immersive services and experiences, with the more frequent and efficient use of virtual reality and artificial intelligence technologies.
Vivo has been preparing its network infrastructure for years, with a total investment of BRL 4.5 billion in frequencies, and dozens of global technology partners to start operations with the best possible network architecture. Currently, it is the company with one of the largest backbones in the country, an important differential for the company, since the thousands of antennas that will guarantee the stability of the 5G signal must be connected by a transmission network of high capacity and quality.
Neighborhoods served
Ananindeua (PA): Águas Lindas, Coqueiro, Guanabara and Levilândia.
Aparecida de Goiânia (GO) : American Park, Cardoso, Centro, Itapuã, Jardim das Acacias, Jardim Bela Vista, Jardim Buriti Sereno, Jardim Luz, Parque Primavera, Recanto dos Emboabas, Setor dos Afonsos, Setor Garavelo, Sítios Santa Luzia and Vila Saint Thomas.
Caxias do Sul (RS): Centro, Cidade Nova, Fiftieth Anniversary, Christ the Redeemer, Exhibition, Jardim América, Kayser, Lourdes, Marechal Floriano, Nossa Senhora de Fátima, Nossa Senhora de Lourdes, Panazzolo, Rio Branco, Santa Catarina, São Ciro and San Pelegrino.
Jaboatão dos Guararapes (PE): Cajueiro Seco, Cavaleiro, Centro, Guararapes, Jardim Jordão, Piedade, Prazeres and Socorro.
Joinville (SC): Anita Garibaldi, Aventureiro, Boa Vista, Bom Retiro, Centro, Comasa, Glória, Pirabeiraba and Santo Antônio.
Londrina (PR): Centro, Conjunto Santa Rita 7, Gleba Fazenda Palhano, Itamarati, Jardim Higienópolis, Judith, Larsen, Ouro Branco, Sabará I and Zona Rural.
