Voltalia signs a Memorandum of Understanding for the development of a green hydrogen production project in Rio Grande do Norte
By Voltalia
March 3, 2023
This is a machine translation of the press release originally published in Portuguese.
Voltalia, a renewable energy producer and service provider, and the Government of the State of Rio Grande Norte established a Memorandum of Understanding today (March 3). The document was signed by the CEO of Voltalia Brasil, Robert Klein, and by the Governor of the State of Rio Grande do Norte, Fátima Bezerra during a ceremony in the city of Porto, on the occasion of her visit to Voltalia Portugal.
The Porto-Indústria Project, as it is being called, is part of the North Rio Grandense Program for Green Hydrogen and consists, among other objectives, of a joint effort enabling Voltalia to carry out the development and installation of a plant for green hydrogen and derivatives intended for consumption both by the domestic market and to meet the demand of international offtakers.
As one of the biggest players in renewable energy generation in Brazil, Voltalia will contribute with all its technical expertise and its portfolio of wind and solar projects already developed and under development, mainly in the state of Rio Grande do Norte.
CEO Robert Klein reiterates the importance of the project and highlights: “Projects like this one, inserted in the context of Power-to-X, are at the center of discussions on energy transition and should contribute substantially to the entire hydrogen value chain”.
According to Governor Fátima Bezerra, “the project will contribute to the socioeconomic advancement of the region by raising the associated rates and a greater contribution of investments”.
Voltalia Brasil has been present in Rio Grande do Norte since 2006, having developed, built and operated more than 1 GW in renewable energy projects. Thus, the memorandum reinforces this partnership of more than 15 years between Voltalia Brasil and the state government, as well as its great potential for production and export of green hydrogen and leadership in the local and global energy transition.
