What's behind Brazil's expected record trade surplus this year?
Brazil is expecting to set a record trade surplus this year after posting strong figures in the first three months of the year.
The trade surplus is forecast to reach US$84bn for full-year 2023, which would be 36% higher than the US$62.3bn reported in 2022, which itself was a record, according to the ministry of development, industry and foreign trade.
"When the year ends, the record trade surplus has to be celebrated, but I would say that it will be a restrained celebration because the reasons for the record aren't the most positive," José Augusto de Castro, president of the Brazilian foreign trade association AEB, told BNamericas.
"The record will happen mostly because the volume of imports should fall this year, due to the weak performance of the domestic economy," the executive added.
In the first quarter, Brazil posted a trade surplus of just over US$16bn, up 29.8% from the same three months of 2022.
Exports rose 3.4% to US$76.4bn in January-March, while imports dipped 1.9% to US$60.4bn.
For the whole year, the government projects a total export volume of US$325bn, down 2.8% from 2021, while imports are forecast to decline 11.8% to US$241bn.
"The main good news for the year is possibly the recovery of the Chinese economy, which is Brazil's largest trade partner, which could even generate a better result for our exports for the year than is expected now, "said Castro.
According to the AEB executive, in addition to national trade activity this year, the eyes of the business sector are focused on Brazil's congress in expectation of the approval of the tax reform.
"Even if it is not such a broad tax reform, if we manage to approve a reform that simplifies the tax structure for exports and imports it would be a victory," he said.
