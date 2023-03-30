What’s on offer in Chile’s second transmission auction of 2023
Chile has launched its second transmission auction of the year.
Grid coordinator CEN has published bidding rules for the process, which is centered on new-build and conditional expansion projects including an energy storage system designed to help regulate power flow.
Planned work corresponds to projects in decrees No. 257/2022, 200/2022, 229/2021 and 185/2021.
Officials are seeking bids for 15 new-build projects with a combined price tag of US$414mn. Requiring estimated outlay of US$211mn, the biggest is the storage project, which involves incorporating capacity into the Lo Aguirre and Parinas substations to control power flow along the 500kV lines that connect them.
At US$35.0mn, the biggest of the 14 conditional expansion projects involves the Parinas substation. Overall estimated investment in conditional expansion projects is US$99.6mn.
The first auction of the year, for unconditional expansion projects, got underway in January.
Against a backdrop of rapid expansion of its renewable energy sector, Chile – like other countries decarbonizing their power generation industries – needs to bolster its grid to support and accompany wind and solar growth.
Officials are awaiting long-term sector plans, those that encompass major new-build projects, such as the Kimal-Lo Aguirre HVDC line, which is in the early works phase, to help dispatch electricity from renewable generation hubs in the north. Existing grid infrastructure capacity in some zones to the south is also being absorbed amid growth in renewable plants there.
The energy ministry is working on short-term and long-term transmission bills, BNamericas was told in January. An associated focus area is allowing different stakeholders to participate in the energy storage market.
According to official estimates, Chile will need 4,000km of new lines in the coming years to expand the current network of roughly 30,000km.
The projects in the second CEN transmission auction of 2023
Offers are due August 18-22 and awarding is scheduled for November 3, according to bidding rules.
CEN has bundled some projects together, with the others being offered individually.
LOT 1
Project: New Llullaillaco sectioning substation
Reference price: US$21.9mn
***
LOT 2
Project: New Lo Aguirre-Parinas power flow control storage system
Reference price: US$211mn
***
Project: Expansion of the Parinas substation
Reference price: US$35.0mn
***
Project: Expansion of the Parinas substation (500kV and 220kV)
Reference price: US$5.97mn
LOT 3
Project: New El Pimiento sectioning substation
Reference price: US$18.0mn
***
Project: New substations Monte Blanco and El Lazo
Reference price: US$13.0mn
***
Project: New 1X110kV line El Pimiento-Monte Blanco, new 1X110kV line El Pimiento-El Lazo and new 1X110kV line Monte Blanco-El Lazo.
Reference price: US$14.9mn
LOT 4
Project: New Pachacama sectioning substation
Reference price: US$9.82mn
LOT 5
Project: New Linderos sectioning substation
Reference price: US$16.3mn
***
Project: Expand capacity of 1x66kV line Buin-Linderos
Reference price: US$2.17mn
LOT 6
Project: New El Guindal sectioning substation
Reference price: US$9.31mn
LOT 7
Project: New Litueche substation and new 2x110kV line Litueche-La Estrella
Reference price: US$12.6mn
***
Project: Expansion of the La Estrella 110kV substation
Reference price: US$886,107
LOT 8
Project: New 2x154kV line Fuentecilla-Malloa Nueva
Reference price: US$16.9mn
***
Project: Expansion of the Fuentecilla 66kV substation, new 154kV yard, new transformer and sectioning of 1x66kV line San Vicente de Tagua Tagua-Las Cabras.
Reference price: US$9.90mn
***
Project: Expansion of the 154kV Malloa Nueva substation and sectioning of line 1x154 Punta De Cortés-Tinguiririca.
Reference price: US$4.28mn
LOT 9
Project: New 2x154kV line Tinguiririca-Santa Cruz
Reference price: US$27.9mn
***
Project: Expansion of the Tinguiririca substation (220kV and 154kV)
Reference price: US$5.52mn
***
Project: Expansion of the Tinguiririca substation
Reference price: US$9.64mn
***
Project: Expansion of Santa Cruz 66kV substation, new 154kV yard and new transformer
Reference price: US$8.36mn
***
Project: Expansion of 154kV San Fernando substation
Reference price: US$3.57mn
***
Project: Second circuit 2x154kV line Tinguiriric-San Fernando and construction of connection bays at San Fernando substation.
Reference price: US$3.69mn
LOT 10
Project: New Las Delicias sectioning substation
Reference price: US$16.5mn
***
Project: New Coiquén substation and new 2x66kV line Las Delicias-Coiquén
Reference price: US$13.3mn
***
LOT 11
Project: New La Invernada sectioning substation
Reference price: US$7.52mn
***
Project: Expansion of 220kV substation Celulosa Pacífico
Reference price: US$4.48mn
LOT 12
Project: New 1x66kV line Santa Elisa-Quilmo II
Reference price: US$5.18mn
***
Project: Expansion of 66kV substation Quilmo II and sectioning of 1x66kV line Chillán-Tap Quilmo
Reference price: US$2.03mn
***
Project: Expansion of 66kV Santa Elisa substation, new transformer and sectioning of 1x66kV line Nueva Aldea-Santa Elvira
Reference price: US$4.48mn
