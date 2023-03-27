Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva postponed his visit to China, planned for this week, after receiving a bronchopneumonia diagnosis.

Although the postponement will not negatively impact the bilateral relationship or trade, it will lead to secondary effects in Brazil.

"This official visit would have yielded many important announcements between China and Brazil, including important investments. This would’ve helped alleviate a little the feeling of pessimism of Brazilian investors with the domestic economy," Luciano Rostagno, chief Latin America strategist at Banco Mizuho do Brasil, told BNamericas.

Brazil’s economy is plagued by a high base rate and persistent inflation, while the government failed to submit a fiscal policy proposal to congress to replace a spending cap, which links allowed spending to inflation.

New rules would show government commitment to fiscal discipline.

"There are many uncertainties about the government's fiscal plans and so far there is no clear signal if there really is a commitment to spending control," said Rostagno.

Lula will travel to China once he has recovered, but the impact of the trip will be smaller. Dozens of Brazilian business leaders traveled to China in anticipation of Lula’s trip and expected to close deals and forge partnerships.

The later trip will likely involve mostly government officials.