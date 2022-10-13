Ecuador
Press Release

Within the energy transition process, EP Petroecuador advances with the project to increase the production of natural gas from the Amistad field

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, October 13, 2022
Heavy oil Shale gas  Mexican Mix Upstream Company Crude oil Oil sands Onshore Shale Oil NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Natural Gas Type of hydrocarbons Brent Subsea Tight gas Location Geological mapping / Surveys WTI Offshore Deepwater Coalbed methane Shallow waters Drilling rigs Upstream

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address