WOM records 12% revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2022
This is a machine translation of WOM's press release
Barcelona. Thursday March 2, 2023.- The telecommunications company WOM continues to grow robustly. In the delivery of its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022, the company announced that in the last year it doubled the amount of its investment (with an increase of 107%), totaling more than US$270 million in 2022, which has allowed it to the company to advance in the most ambitious deployment in the history of telecommunications in the country.
"At WOM we are very proud to lead an ambitious investment plan, which has allowed us to grow our own network and continue to position ourselves as the leader in customer satisfaction in the industry, both in mobile and fiber optics, reaffirming our commitment to give the best service for all our clients”, assured Álvaro Araya, CFO of WOM Chile. "This is confirmed by the most recent recognition obtained by WOM, with an international and national scope, as the best company in Customer Experience in the BCX index in the Telecommunications sector in 2022, for the third consecutive year," added Álvaro Araya, during the presentation of the results, held within the framework of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
WOM is building the largest 5G network in the country, while continuing to advance in the National Fiber Optic (FON) project, a digital highway of more than 7,000 kilometers of fiber optics, between the regions of Arica and Parinacota and Biobío, which will benefit 143 communes and more than 2.5 million people with more and better services. Additionally, as part of its mobile deployment, WOM will provide coverage to 366 rural locations and coverage on specific routes and industrial zones such as airports, ports, universities and research centers.
In the delivery of its financial results, the company announced that its revenues for the fourth quarter reached $178,318 million (equivalent to US$208 million), growing 12% compared to the same period of the previous year, reflecting the 21% increase in revenues. revenue from equipment sales and 8% in revenue from services in the fourth quarter, compared to the same period in 2021. This is explained by the continuous growth of its customer base, reaching a total of 7.8 million customers at the end of December 2022.
This growth has boosted the profitability of WOM, which also announced adjusted EBITDA of Ch$55,290 million (equivalent to US$65 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 16.8% compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching an EBITDA margin of 32.2% by 2022, 2.1 percentage points above the margin of the same period of the previous year.
Big milestones of 2022
In the course of 2022, WOM was chosen for the third time as the best mobile phone company in Chile in the ALCO Consulting Consumer Loyalty Award, which together with the recognition of first place in the Mobile Telephony sector from the National Customer Satisfaction Award Procalidad 2022 and first place in the PXI Praxis Human Xperience Index 2022 Ranking, ratifies the company's commitment to provide the best service to its customers. Likewise, WOM has managed to maintain leadership in number portability for 75 months since its arrival in the country in 2015.
For the third consecutive year, WOM also obtained first place in the BCX 2022 study, Best Customer Experience- carried out by IZO, for offering the best customer experience in the telecommunications sector, both regionally and in Chile. In parallel, Open Signal announced that WOM has the fastest overall upload and download speed in Chile, and the highest availability and reach in 5G, according to the Mobile Network Experience Report.
