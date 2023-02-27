Working group to determine fate of 2 Rio de Janeiro airports
Brazil created a working group to determine if Rio de Janeiro state’s Galeão international airport and the Santos Dumont domestic facility will be concessioned or if state-run operator Infraero will assume them.
"A decision on whether or not we will have the concession of these two large airports will not happen in less than four months, since the issues posed at that time are complex to resolve," Camila Affonso, a partner at infrastructure consultancy Leggio Consultoria, told BNamericas.
The working group comprises four representatives of the ports and airports ministry, four representatives of Rio de Janeiro state and four for Rio de Janeiro city.
The group should submit a final report with recommendations on March 31. Its mandate can be extended by 15 days, however, according to a note in the official gazette.
The previous administration planned to offer both airports in a single package, but the current government is reviewing these plans.
Concession plans existed for years and the auction, involving 15 other airports last year, advanced without the facilities.
Galeão operator RIOGaleão, controlled by Singapore's Changi Airport, announced intentions to return its concession, valid until 2039, due to collapsing passenger numbers. But the current government is trying to persuade RIOGaleão to keep the concession, without any results so far.
"It is very difficult to predict a solution to this issue, but given the configuration of this working group, we can expect a decision that is much more political than technical," Adriano Pinho, partner at financial advisory Vallya and former CEO of airport concession operator BH Airport, told BNamericas.
Also, since the airports are only 14km apart, demand is affected, requiring a revision of flight routes.
