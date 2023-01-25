World Bank approves US$200mn loan for disaster relief in the Dominican Republic
The World Bank approved a US$200mn loan for the Dominican Republic to help recovery efforts following Hurricane Fiona last September.
Fiona was the first hurricane to hit the country in 18 years and caused damage to infrastructure, housing and services.
The multilateral said in a release that the loan was granted at the Dominican Republic’s request and will also help manage climate risk and encourage more resilient and inclusive recovery. One of the intended measures is to provide 54 local governments with urban planning instruments.
The funds will be spent in eight provinces that were most affected by the hurricane: Hato Mayor, La Altagracia, La Romana, El Seibo, Monte Plata, Samaná, María Trinidad Sánchez and Duarte.
It is estimated that the works will benefit 70,000 people in the most affected areas and 300,000 people overall.
