Dominican Republic
News

World Bank approves US$200mn loan for disaster relief in the Dominican Republic

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Multilaterals Natural disasters / Health Crisis
World Bank approves US$200mn loan for disaster relief in the Dominican Republic

The World Bank approved a US$200mn loan for the Dominican Republic to help recovery efforts following Hurricane Fiona last September. 

Fiona was the first hurricane to hit the country in 18 years and caused damage to infrastructure, housing and services.

The multilateral said in a release that the loan was granted at the Dominican Republic’s request and will also help manage climate risk and encourage more resilient and inclusive recovery. One of the intended measures is to provide 54 local governments with urban planning instruments.  

The funds will be spent in eight provinces that were most affected by the hurricane: Hato Mayor, La Altagracia, La Romana, El Seibo, Monte Plata, Samaná, María Trinidad Sánchez and Duarte.

It is estimated that the works will benefit 70,000 people in the most affected areas and 300,000 people overall.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Infrastructure (Dominican Republic)

DomRep to kick off border wall construction in October

DomRep to kick off border wall construction in October

Details remain secret for reasons of national security, but the defense ministry already awarded an environmental impact study.

DomRep registers hike in construction material prices

DomRep registers hike in construction material prices

Real estate and construction association Acoprovi estimates show costs per construction square meter increased by 25-30% due to a rise in materials...

How Cabei is emerging as CentAm's main PPP promoter

How Cabei is emerging as CentAm's main PPP promoter

Cabei helping with two DomRep PPP megaprojects

Cabei helping with two DomRep PPP megaprojects

Cemex results surge with firm operating at full throttle to meet demand

Cemex results surge with firm operating at full throttle to meet demand

Cemex eyes US$925mn investment pipeline through 2023

Cemex eyes US$925mn investment pipeline through 2023

Local group ups pressure to restart Bávaro airport works

Local group ups pressure to restart Bávaro airport works

DomRep invests US$113mn in Enriquillo region

DomRep invests US$113mn in Enriquillo region

DomRep development council re-proposes rail connection to Puerto Rico

DomRep development council re-proposes rail connection to Puerto Rico

Metro, cable car projects underway in DomRep’s Los Alcarizzos area

Metro, cable car projects underway in DomRep’s Los Alcarizzos area

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Dominican Republic)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Proyectos Industriales PINSA SRL  (Pinsa)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Consorcio Remix, S.A.  (Consorcio Remix)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Cementos Cibao S.A.  (Cementos Cibao)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Domicem S.A.  (Domicem)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...

Latest news

How South Korea's Komir is securing mineral supply from LatAm

How South Korea's Komir is securing mineral supply from LatAm

World Bank approves US$200mn for disaster relief in the Dominican Republic

World Bank approves US$200mn for disaster relief in the Dominican Republic

NFE Subsidiary Genera Awarded Contract to Manage Puerto Rico’s Power Generation System

NFE Subsidiary Genera Awarded Contract to Manage Puerto Rico’s Power Generati...

Mexico mulls modernizing Kukulcán boulevard in Cancún

Mexico mulls modernizing Kukulcán boulevard in Cancún

Why Brazil’s development banks should step up sanitation project structuring

Why Brazil’s development banks should step up sanitation project structuring