By Carlos Silva, doctor in electrical engineering and consultant of the Energy Transition Center (CENTRA) of the Faculty of Engineering and Sciences of the Adolfo Ibáñez University.

(Machine translation of the original column, written in Spanish)

Every March 5, the world commemorates Energy Efficiency Day, and in this sense the energy transition involves a profound change not only in the way energy is produced, but also in how it is transported, distributed, and consumed. Thus, to the extent that energy is consumed efficiently, part of it is saved at the point of consumption, and the energy expense and losses that occur when taking energy from its point of generation to final consumption are avoided.

Even considering the importance of energy efficiency in the transition, the visualization of the latter mainly evokes images of photovoltaic solar plants or imposing wind turbines, or better yet, solar panels with wind turbines in the background. These technologies, although of undeniable importance for the transition, pose significant challenges for their integration into the energy matrix.

Once the importance of energy efficiency for the transition has been established, it is worth asking why, in practice, it is not considered in the place it should be. This is not only from perception, but also based on the levels of public and private investment in enabling technologies for the energy transition, where, unquestionably, solar and wind energy lead the way.

If we look at the barriers and challenges that energy efficiency faces and make it difficult to visualize, we have that, first of all, energy efficiency is not glamorous. A program to replace lighting fixtures, refrigerators or motors, which saves several MW, does not call for the same level of attention as a photovoltaic solar plant of the same power. It is simply not possible to appreciate the magnitude and importance of energy efficiency in the same way.

Secondly, investment in energy efficiency is not very bankable, which hinders its development, and in particular places a financial barrier on energy service companies (ESCOs) that invest for their clients. The foundation of this last idea is that investment in energy efficiency is not a good collateral or guarantee because, many times, the products and services of said investment do not have a relevant secondary market. By way of example, if a project based on process improvements or technology replacement, be it motors, lighting or some other type of equipment, and has financial problems that force the bank to liquidate its assets, it will only obtain a fraction of its acquisition value. This does not allow the residual value of the investment in efficiency to serve as collateral to access the banking system.

Finally, energy efficiency can be promoted by large companies or mining companies, but the bulk of its potential lies in the small industry, public, residential and commercial sectors through mitigation of barriers and the implementation of programs that target thousands or even hundreds of thousands of users. In this sense, the advancement of energy efficiency requires the intervention of articulating entities, be it energy distribution companies or the State itself.

The importance of energy efficiency for the transition is key, however, its promotion requires a deep understanding of its dynamics and a very active State in mitigating barriers, particularly those of information and financing, and the articulation of massive programs that lead to energy efficiency in the territories. Without relevant public/private spending on these programs, efficiency gains will be limited.

This content is the sole responsibility of the author and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of BNamericas. We invite those interested in participating as guest columnists to submit an article for possible inclusion. To do so, contact the editor at electric@bnamericas.com