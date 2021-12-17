Efforts by Latin America’s mining industry to tackle scope 3 carbon emissions are driving a revolution in relationships with suppliers, including a push toward closer collaboration and spurring innovation.

Cutting scope 3 emissions, which are those generated across the value chain rather than linked directly to mining and processing operations, has been highlighted as a major challenge in the sector’s decarbonization aims.

Many of the region’s largest mining companies are committed to 2050 net zero scope 1 and 2 emissions – relating primarily to fuel and power use, respectively – but most have yet to set targets for scope 3, which make up the bulk of total emissions for coal and iron ore miners.

The situation is beginning to shift, however, with some companies now setting scope 3 targets.

Members of the ICMM (International Council on Mining and Metals) – who represent about a third of the global mining industry – have also committed to action on scope 3.

“In our climate change position statement, we have net zero commitments, and [shorter-term] targets, but we also acknowledge that we need to accelerate action on scope 3 emissions,” ICMM innovation and climate lead Verónica Martínez told BNamericas.

In response, the ICMM has made two commitments, the first of which is that all members will be reporting scope 3 emissions by end-2023.

“This might sound maybe not so ambitious [but] if you really want to address scope 3 emissions you need to understand first where these emissions are coming from within your value chain,” Martínez added.

ICMM members include major producers such as BHP, Codelco, Anglo American, Newmont, Teck and Vale.

SECTOR-SPECIFIC APPROACH

Measuring scope 3 emissions can be a challenge, as there are various methods which can give vastly different results, Freeport-McMoRan director of responsible production frameworks and sustainability told the Energy and Mines Virtual World Congress last month.

The ICMM uses the GHG Protocol, but Martínez said a more sector-specific approach is needed to interpret the protocol. The council plans to develop guidance on this next year.

Scope 3 emissions also vary greatly in different commodities.

“The scope 3 profile for a gold producer, which is more focused on the upstream, is very different from iron ore, where maybe 90% of their total emission profile comes from scope 3 because it’s linked to steelmaking,” Martínez said.

SETTING GOALS

The next step will be to establish goals for reducing scope 3 emissions, which ICMM members are committed to by end-2023 or as soon as possible, as some firms will need more time to do so, she added.

To get to that point, firms first need to establish what are their critical scope 3 categories, which for iron ore would be processing, and for gold, upstream suppliers.

“When you identify which one is your most relevant category, then you need to identify who do I need to engage with,” Martínez said.

“Do I need to engage with Chinese producers, with the shipping sector, and if your bulk of emissions is upstream, what are the procurement protocols I need to put in place?

“It’s understanding what you can influence upstream and downstream and how you can influence that way.”

This involves a change in relationships between miners and other players in the value chain.

“That is challenging because usually these stakeholders are used to a relationship more like client-customer, more transactional, not necessarily thinking this way in collaboration,” according to Martínez.

“I think the mindset is changing rapidly. You see companies that are sometimes competitors collaborating together and make this thing happen much faster.”

Mining companies are also seeking ways to reduce scope 3 emissions through innovation.

“You need to engage, in the case of iron ore producers, with steelmaking companies, and there are a lot of examples of companies like BHP and Vale investing in technologies to make steelmaking cleaner, or even in the aluminum sector, like Rio Tinto with Alcoa, and so on,” according to Martínez.

One example is Vale’s ‘green briquettes’ developed for use in steelmaking, which can reduce clients’ carbon emissions by up to 10%.

The briquettes form part of the Brazilian mining giant’s strategy to reduce its scope 3 emissions by 15% by 2035, the company said in September.

“Although there are challenges [in measuring and setting goals for scope 3 emissions] we are confident all of our member companies will be in a position to conform with this,” Martínez said.