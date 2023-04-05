Brazil
Brazil construction groups expected to make a comeback

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, April 05, 2023
Political developments are boosting the fortunes of Brazil’s construction groups, which were hit as result of the Lava Jato anti-graft probe.

"A deliberate effort is gaining traction that benefits the recovery of major construction companies. This effort involves the legal aspects of penalties that occurred during Lava Jato, [development bank] BNDES' openness to finance engineering projects and the expected expansion of government investments in major infrastructure," Carlos Daltozo, head of equity analysis at Eleven Financial Research, told BNamericas.

Leftist parties PSOL, PCdoB and Solidariedade filed a petition requesting the supreme court to suspend payment obligations arising from leniency accords companies signed with prosecutors to settle Lava Jato-related charges.

The Lava Jato investigation started with irregular contracts at federal oil firm Petrobras but uncovered a corruption network involving several countries, executives and state leaders.

In their petition, the parties claim that the fines are abusive and criticized the prosecutors and judge involved in the investigation.

"Legally, the leniency agreements are perfect and there is no room for challenges, but the problem is that right now the supreme court has assumed some positions where it is difficult to make any predictions considering only legal aspects. This petition made by these political parties, which are nothing more than auxiliaries of the [ruling Workers Party], has no legal basis, only a political one," Carlos Fernando dos Santos Lima, who was a leading Lava Jato prosecutor and is now a compliance consultant, told BNamericas.

Meanwhile, Petrobras plans to expand investments, and the company's "contracts and projects are very large and once the major construction groups are repositioned, they emerge as favorites for these new contracts, as they were in the past via multiple subsidiaries," said Daltozo.

Concerns are arising because Petrobras has downsized the compliance area, which was beefed up after Lava Jato.

"The compliance mechanisms that were created and strengthened during the Lava Jato years have been dismantled very quickly within the company," said Dos Santos Lima.

LAVA JATO 

The probe started in 2014 and led to convictions of executives and heads of state. Groups such as OEC, formerly OdebrechtBraskem, a petrochemical firm controlled by OEC holding Novonor and Petrobras, as well as OASAndrade GutierrezCamargo Corrêa and UTC were fined and barred from signing contracts in some countries.

In Brazil, the companies signed accords with authorities involving a combined 11bn reais (US$2.18bn) in fines, 4bn reais of which have been paid so far, according to the comptroller general.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was accused of having illegally benefited from services by engineering firm OAS in return for Petrobras contracts. He was sentenced to prison and could not run in the 2018 elections. 

In November 2019, he was released due to deficiencies in the ruling and problems with the evidence. Audio leaks, suggesting Sergio Moro, who sentenced Lula, instructed prosecutors working the case, strengthened Lula’s claims that he was targeted for political reasons.

