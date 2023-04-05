Brazil construction groups expected to make a comeback
Political developments are boosting the fortunes of Brazil’s construction groups, which were hit as result of the Lava Jato anti-graft probe.
"A deliberate effort is gaining traction that benefits the recovery of major construction companies. This effort involves the legal aspects of penalties that occurred during Lava Jato, [development bank] BNDES' openness to finance engineering projects and the expected expansion of government investments in major infrastructure," Carlos Daltozo, head of equity analysis at Eleven Financial Research, told BNamericas.
Leftist parties PSOL, PCdoB and Solidariedade filed a petition requesting the supreme court to suspend payment obligations arising from leniency accords companies signed with prosecutors to settle Lava Jato-related charges.
The Lava Jato investigation started with irregular contracts at federal oil firm Petrobras but uncovered a corruption network involving several countries, executives and state leaders.
In their petition, the parties claim that the fines are abusive and criticized the prosecutors and judge involved in the investigation.
"Legally, the leniency agreements are perfect and there is no room for challenges, but the problem is that right now the supreme court has assumed some positions where it is difficult to make any predictions considering only legal aspects. This petition made by these political parties, which are nothing more than auxiliaries of the [ruling Workers Party], has no legal basis, only a political one," Carlos Fernando dos Santos Lima, who was a leading Lava Jato prosecutor and is now a compliance consultant, told BNamericas.
Meanwhile, Petrobras plans to expand investments, and the company's "contracts and projects are very large and once the major construction groups are repositioned, they emerge as favorites for these new contracts, as they were in the past via multiple subsidiaries," said Daltozo.
Concerns are arising because Petrobras has downsized the compliance area, which was beefed up after Lava Jato.
"The compliance mechanisms that were created and strengthened during the Lava Jato years have been dismantled very quickly within the company," said Dos Santos Lima.
LAVA JATO
The probe started in 2014 and led to convictions of executives and heads of state. Groups such as OEC, formerly Odebrecht, Braskem, a petrochemical firm controlled by OEC holding Novonor and Petrobras, as well as OAS, Andrade Gutierrez, Camargo Corrêa and UTC were fined and barred from signing contracts in some countries.
In Brazil, the companies signed accords with authorities involving a combined 11bn reais (US$2.18bn) in fines, 4bn reais of which have been paid so far, according to the comptroller general.
President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was accused of having illegally benefited from services by engineering firm OAS in return for Petrobras contracts. He was sentenced to prison and could not run in the 2018 elections.
In November 2019, he was released due to deficiencies in the ruling and problems with the evidence. Audio leaks, suggesting Sergio Moro, who sentenced Lula, instructed prosecutors working the case, strengthened Lula’s claims that he was targeted for political reasons.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Lula greenlights continuation of Brazil's investment partnerships program
The PPI was created in mid-2016 by then president Michel Temer.
Brazil metro tender watch
BNamericas presents sector briefs from Brasília and São Paulo.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Center-West integration railway (FICO EF-354), Lucas do Rio Verde/MT-Vilhena/RO stretch
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Center-West integration railway (FICO EF-354), Água Boa/MT-Lucas do Rio Verde MT stretch
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Centro-Oeste railroad (FICO EF-354) Mara Rosa - Água Boa stretch
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Central-West Integration Railroad (FICO) (EF-354)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Brasilia light rail - second phase
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Brasilia light rail - first phase
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: DP World Santos Port Terminal Expansion (former Embraport)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Juscelino Kubtischeck railway (EFJK) (Barra de São Francisco-Brasília, EF-030)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: BA-052 route improvement
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Southeast bypass for the Natal metropolitan region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Construcap CCPS Engenharia e Comércio S.A. (Construcap)
-
Construcap CCPS Engenharia e Comércio S.A. has been active in the Brazilian market for nearly 70 years and is one of the country's largest engineering, procurement and construct...
- Company: FLSmidth Brasil
-
FLSmidth Ltda (FLSmidth Brasil) is the Brazilian subsidiary of FL midth & Co, the Danish supplier of equipment and services to the global cement and minerals industries. Headqua...
- Company: Techint Engineering & Construction S.A. (Techint E&C)
-
Techint Engineering & Construction S.A. (Techint E&C) is an international holding company owned by multinational conglomerate Techint. The company focuses on project management,...
- Company: Great Ocean Serviços Marítimos Ltda. (Great Ocean)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Concremat Engenharia e Tecnologia S.A. (Concremat)
-
Concremat Engenharia e Tecnologia S.A. (Concremat), founded in 1972 –although its origins go back to 1952– is Brazilian engineering company with headquarters in Rio de Janeiro a...
- Company: Etel Estudos Técnicos Ltda. (Etel Estudos Técnicos)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: SNEF Serviços e Montagens Ltda. (Snef Brasil)
-
SNEF Serviços e Montagens Ltda. (SNEF Brasil) is the Brazilian subsidiary of French group SNEF, an independent solutions provider for the energy, industrial, telecom and IT sect...
- Company: Instituto Brasileiro do Meio Ambiente e dos Recursos Naturais Renováveis (Ibama)
-
The Brazilian Institute of the Environment and of Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) is an agency of the federal government, linked to the Ministry of the Environment, that fun...