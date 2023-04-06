How Peru's new infra authority is expected to push public works
Peru plans to create an infrastructure authority, dubbed Anin, to better deal with potential natural disaster damage, as the heavy rains last month exposed the dire state of preparedness.
"There will be the possibility of using international standard contracts – contracts that are used in the government-to-government framework – and there will be facilities in terms of urban qualifications, exemption from building licenses, benefits in terms of expropriation and release of interference, among others," Camilo Carrillo, the head of EY Perú’s infrastructure area, told BNamericas.
A bill establishing Anin is being debated in congress and states that the new authority would absorb the functions of reconstruction authority ARCC, which was established to carry out works after El Niño caused massive damage in 2017.
According to the bill, Anin will execute more projects and handle more diverse portfolios than ARCC. Works will be linked to the transport, health, urban development and environmental sectors, among others.
Projects will be formulated in coordination with the three levels of government. Anin will remain in charge of maintaining infrastructure and equipment for up to four years and manage contracts.
The entity would take over projects for 200mn soles (US$53mn) that are part of the national infrastructure plan, and the system of multiannual program and investment management, among others. Initially, a 500mn-sol portfolio was planned, but it was lowered in favor of greater reach.
Anin must absorb the reconstruction authority’s projects within 180 days.
A major change the bill introduces relates to administrative silence. If regulators do not object within seven days, corresponding licenses are taking effect and Anin may proceed with the works.
Carrillo said the change is a first step to tackle excessive bureaucracy. "The country has become a place where you have to talk to up to 10 entities [to develop a large-scale project]. It is enough that one does not respond for the project to not advance."
ARCC executed works for 5.5bn soles so far, mostly between 2020 and 2022. While the entity was created in 2017, it only took off years later, after a government-to-government agreement was signed with the UK.
Public investment will be an important growth driver this year. The government executed works worth 7.02bn soles in Q1, up 16% year-on-year. The rhythm is expected to be maintained to help economic recovery.
Once Anin begins operations, "I think there will be a positive trend break. We are going to grow from 5-6% in one year to 10% in another, and maintain double-digit growth [every year] in public investment," Carrillo said, who expects the greatest leap for 2024.
Peru's transport infra projects chugging along
Big projects like the construction of the new Chinchero airport and line No. 2 of the Lima metro are progressing, but are a long way behind their o...
MTC launched call to prepare Jaén Airport profile study
The document contemplates the improvement of the runway, the air terminal, the control tower and the perimeter fence of the airport facility locate...
