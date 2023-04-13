The recovery in the Chinese economy looks set to keep iron ore prices on an upward trajectory, boosting Brazil's trade surplus and helping to fuel progress in projects in the mining sector.

Fitch Ratings raised its iron ore price forecast to US$125/t for the end of this year, up from the previous US$110/t it had predicted.

"Price expectations are driven by ongoing optimism about the Chinese economic recovery. Mainland China's recovery from its two structural headwinds (zero-Covid policy and real estate sector reform) will support iron ore prices in the short term," the rating agency said in its quarterly iron ore report.

Echoing Fitch, other observers also attributed the upswing to China.

"The recovery of the Chinese economy will support the price of iron ore to a level of between US$110 and US$120 per ton this year. The problem is that there isn't much more dynamism for a price above this level, because economic activity in countries outside China continues to be weak, due to inflation pressures and high interest rates," José Carlos Martins, CEO of Brazilian iron ore producer Cedro Mineração, told BNamericas.

Earlier this year, mining analysts at local bank Itaú BBA upped their iron ore price forecast to US$1157/t by end-2023, compared with US$105/t previously, also citing the recovery in China as one of the main reasons.

After growing 3% in 2022, China's economy is projected to expand 5.2% this year, according to the most recent global outlook report issued by the International Monetary Fund.

The upward trend in iron ore prices will help boost Brazil's trade surplus this year, since it is the country's second largest export product, only behind soybeans.

The more positive perspective will also provide sufficient impetus for various important iron ore projects to advance, although analysts warn that there are still some risks.

"Large iron ore projects in Brazil are carried out by major companies. These projects don't suffer as much from the effects of high interest rates because the companies responsible are large cash generators and use their own money to finance them. Currently, the main problem for progress in iron ore projects isn't financing – the companies have cash – the big problem today is the environmental licensing process," said Martins, underlining that permitting in the country is very slow and strict.

The combined capex of Brazil’s mining firms is set to reach US$50bn in 2023-27, according to national mining association Ibram. Investments of some US$16.9bn are also expected to go to iron ore projects in that period.

KEY PROJECTS

VALE

Brazil's biggest iron ore producer, mining giant Vale, is planning to invest US$6bn in its operations this year, up from US$5.4bn last year.

Part of this amount will be put into pushing forward with the Serra Sul 120 and Capanema initiatives.

Serra Sul 120 is in Canaã dos Carajás, Pará state. The project consists of increasing the S11D mine-plant capacity by 20Mt/t (million metric tons per year) to 120Mt/y and it involves total capex of US$1.5bn, according to the BNamericas database. Production is expected to start in the second half of 2025.

The Capanema project is located in Santa Bárbara, Ouro Preto and Itabirito municipalities in Minas Gerais state. The initiative, part of the Mariana mining complex, involves the reactivation of the mine, which stopped operating in 2003. Extraction of ore will be carried out through the Timbopeba site.

The development entails total capex of US$913mn, according to the BNamericas database, with startup scheduled for the first half of 2025.

CSN

Brazilian steelmaker CSN and its iron ore mining subsidiary CSN Mineração recently raised US$1.4bn to advance with a new pellet feed plant at the Casa de Pedra iron ore mine in Minas Gerais state.

"This operation is aimed at supporting the companies in their projects to build a new pellet feed plant (P15) at the Casa de Pedra mine, aiming to ensure the supply of high-quality iron ore to its customers, helping in their decarbonization strategies for the steel sector," the firms said in a joint statement.

P15 is one of Brazil’s main iron ore projects, with startup estimated for 4Q25 and production capacity of 15Mt/y.

In December, CSN Mineração announced capex of 13.8bn reais (US$2.8bn) for 2023-27. With the investments, the company is looking to increase its own production and purchases of iron ore from third parties from 34Mt last year to 68Mt in 2027.

BAMIN

Bahia Mineração (Bamin), a subsidiary of Kazakhstan's Eurasian Resources Group, is investing 20bn reais in a multi-year project to achieve iron ore production of 26Mt/y by 2026.

Bamin's investments include the development of the Pedra de Ferro mine in Caetité, Bahia state, along with the construction of a rail line and a terminal port.

The Pedra de Ferro mine started production in 2021 with initial output of 1.07Mt/y and Bamin expects to reach output of 26Mt/y in 2026 when the FIOL rail line and Porto Sul start operating.