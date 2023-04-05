Dutch firm SBM Offshore and Japan’s Modec are the leading candidates to sign the contracts to charter Petrobras’ Sergipe FPSOs, sources familiar with the matter told BNamericas.

Even though the 120,000b/d twin platforms (SEAP I and SEAP II) have a smaller oil production capacity than the latest units hired with these companies (150,000-225,000b/d), they are still large platforms, able to produce 9Mm3/d of natural gas each.

They will be capable of treating natural gas onboard, which means Petrobras will not have to build a natural gas processing unit on the continent, just a reception and equalization installation.

“It’s a complex FPSO,” an executive of one of the main FPSO operators in Brazil said.

Other potential bidders in the tenders launched on Monday by Petrobras include Malaysia’s MISC and Yinson, Norway’s BW Offshore and Brazil’s Ocyan, which had a commercial proposal disqualified by the state-run firm in the original contracting process

SBM is currently working on the Sepetiba, Alexandre de Gusmão, and Almirante Tamandaré FPSO projects, and Modec is preparing Anita Garibaldi, Almirante Barroso and Bacalhau.

They were all hired by Petrobras, except for the latter, which will be installed in a field operated by Equinor.

Both SBM and Modec are responsible for the operation of several active floating production units off Brazil’s coast, such as the Guanabara, Cidade de Mangaratiba, Cidade de Saquarema, Cidade de Angra dos Reis and Cidade de São Paulo FPSOs, among others.

Meanwhile, Misc has signed a contract to build and operate the Alexandre de Gusmão FPSO, and Yinson is preparing the Anna Nery and Maria Quitéria production units for Petrobras.

Yinson's Brazilian portfolio also includes the FPSO OSX-2, which is being adapted in Dubai to produce in Enauta’s Atlanta field.

BW owns the Polvo FPSO, which is likely to be refurbished to operate in BW Energy’s Maromba field after the end of the charter contract with PRIO.

Ocyan operates the Pioneiro de Libra (Petrobras), Cidade de Itajaí (Karoon) and the 3R-3 (3R Petroleum) FPSOs, in addition to a tension leg wet platform (TLWP) for 3R Petroleum.

Besides the Sergipe units, Petrobras is currently tendering the charter of its Albacora revitalization FPSO (120,000b/d), for which commercial proposals can be presented until July 3.

In this case, the contract is more likely to be signed with a relatively smaller FPSO operator, such as Yinson, MISC, BW Offshore, Ocyan, Altera Infrastructure (formerly Teekay Offshore) or Bluewater.

SERGIPE PROJECT OVERVIEW

The SEAP I project covers the Agulhinha, Agulhinha Oeste, Cavala and Palombeta fields in the BM-SEAL-10 and BM-SEAL-11 concessions.

Petrobras is the operator of the BM-SEAL-11 concession with a 60% stake, in partnership with IBV Brasil Petróleo (40%), and BM-SEAL-10, where it holds a 100% stake.

The SEAP II project encompasses deposits belonging to the Budião, Budião Noroeste and Budião Sudeste fields in the BM-SEAL-4, BM-SEAL-4A and BM-SEAL-10 concessions, respectively.

Petrobras is the operator of BM-SEAL-4, with a 75% interest, in partnership with ONGC Campos (25%), and the BM-SEAL-4A and BM-SEAL-10 concessions, where it holds 100% stakes.

With a substantial volume of gas, the project opens a new investment horizon, bringing a series of opportunities for the sector and for Sergipe and Alagoas states, according to Petrobras.

"Furthermore, it will enable a new technological milestone in the country: the implementation of a production project at water depths over 2,500m (reaching up to 3,000m), incorporating state-of-the-art innovations," the company said in a release.