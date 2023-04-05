Brazil aims to break the power of OPEC by reducing dependence on imports of petroleum derivatives, but analysts are skeptical about the country’s ability to influence the cartel.

"We have to occupy the strategic role that befits our country, reducing the power of these large producers to influence the international market with such force," mines and energy minister Alexandre Silveira said in a press release.

On April 2, Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ members announced a production cut of 1Mb/d (million barrels per day) to hold the international price above US$80/b.

According to oil and gas watchdog ANP, Brazil produces 4.17Mboe/d, including 3.27Mb/d of oil – which makes it a top 10 global producer. ANP expects output to reach 5.97Mboe/d by 2027 (4.5Mb/d of oil).

According to OPEC, Brazil’s liquids output in 2023 is forecast to increase by 0.2Mb/d to 3.9Mb/d on average – the third largest non-OPEC supply growth in the period, behind the US and Norway.

“Crude oil output is set to increase through production ramp-ups in the Mero (Libra NW), Búzios, Tupi, Peregrino, Sépia, Marlim and Itapu (Florim) fields. However, offshore maintenance is expected to cause some interruptions in major fields,” according to OPEC’s latest monthly report.

Brazil’s oil and gas output will reach 6.9Mboe/d (5.2Mb/d of oil) by 2031, federal energy research company EPE projects.

“Brazilian production will grow until the end of the decade, with the possibility of reaching a peak of 5.4Mb/d of oil, but OPEC+ produces about 40% of the world's oil. Brazil's ability to influence the cartel is limited,” Marcelo de Assis, research director at Wood Mackenzie, told BNamericas.

Silveira highlighted that Brazil may add extra output through the exploration of new frontiers, including the Equatorial Margin. The northern region is a highlight in the Potencializa E&P stimulation program, announced at the end of March by the mines and energy ministry (MME).

The program, which will be officially presented at the next meeting of the national energy policy council (CNPE), aims to turn Brazil into the world's fourth largest oil producer by fostering investments in mature fields and new areas.

FUELS

Silveira also emphasized that the government aims to cushion domestic effects of international price volatility.

"It’s a priority for [the] government to invest in the modernization and expansion of our refinery park and to further promote the use of biofuels. With this, we’ll drastically reduce our international dependence on oil derivatives," Silveira said.

With total refining capacity of 2.4Mb/d, Brazil imports 30% of the refined products it consumes.

The government, which controls oil firm Petrobras, wants the company to increase investments in refining expansion and is studying a change in its fuel pricing policy, which is based on the import parity price (PPI).

“To reduce this [fuel import] dependence, more investment in refining is needed. But the financial return from new refineries may be low,” De Assis said.

He added, “both oil and oil products have an international quotation, and, like most commodities, prices fluctuate. Price control mechanisms can imply subsidies or taxation that can create further distortions and harm businesses and consumers.”

Adhemar Mineiro, a researcher at local oil think tank Ineep, said the OPEC+ decision shows that producers are not willing to let prices fall. “To let domestic prices fluctuate according to the flavor of international movements is to lose the role of a protagonist and be at the mercy of the strategy of other countries,” he said in a statement.

Goldman Sachs recently raised the projections for Brent oil to US$100/b. If this scenario materializes, Brazil’s inflation will rise and potentially lead the central bank to the keep the base rate at the current level of 13.75%.

“We may see a scenario of greater difficulty for the growth of the national economy, with less incentive to take credit, in addition to more fiscal pressure due to the higher cost of debt,” Lucas Serra, an analyst at Toro Investimentos, said in a statement.