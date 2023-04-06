Brazil’s Orizon to invest US$240mn in biomethane plants
Brazil’s Orizon Valorização de Resíduos plans to invest 1.2bn reais (US$240mn) in new biomethane plants, adding up to 1Mm3/d of fuel output capacity.
Carried out through its subsidiary BioE, the projects are scheduled to come online in the second half of 2024 and the following year.
The first of them has just had a biomethane supply contract signed with Pernambuco state’s gas distributor Copergás, involving 60,000m3/d until 2034.
Meanwhile, Orizon is building the country’s first waste-to-energy plant (URE Barueri) in São Paulo state.
BNamericas spoke with the company’s engineering and deployment director, Jorge Elias, about the projects.
BNamericas: How did you get the contract with Copergás?
Elias: We participated in a public tender held by the distributor and won it. This shows that we’re very competitive [even in relation to natural gas suppliers], although our focus is on the market that demands renewable fuel.
The gas will come from our local eco-park, where we use biogas from landfills to generate renewable electricity. The plan is to make this biogas available to the future biomethane plant, which is purified biogas.
The trend is that we’ll gradually convert our use of biogas for electricity generation to the production of biomethane.
BNamericas: So you foresee growing demand for biomethane in the country?
Elias: We see many opportunities. We’ve been approached by all industrial and commercial segments that use natural gas or other fossil fuels and want to migrate to biomethane.
BNamericas: What is the status of the URE Barueri project?
Elias: This will be the first waste-to-energy plant in Brazil. Its implementation has already started, since November 2021, and it’s expected to start operating in December 2025 or January 2026. It sold energy in two auctions held by [electric power watchdog Aneel].
BNamericas: Does Orizon have other WTE projects planned?
Elias: Yes, some alone, some in partnerships. They are under discussion. We need to thoroughly evaluate issues such as guaranteed supply of urban solid waste in long-term contracts, equipment supply, and energy demand.
BNamericas: What are Orizon's plans/priorities for 2023?
Elias: Briefly, in addition to the continuation of the URE Barueri, the big financial push will be the implementation of the biomethane plants, due to market demand, aiming to contribute to the energy transition.
We have a biomethane project running at our eco-park in Paulínia [in São Paulo], which is dedicated to a thermoelectric plant. The new ones will start operating between the second half of 2024 and the same period of 2025. In this 15-month window, we’ll put into operation between 700,000m3/d and 1Mm3/d. We’ll be a significant player on the national scene.
The plants are concentrated in the southeast and northeast regions, always connected to Orizon's eco-parks.
BNamericas: Is the biomethane from these projects already contracted?
Elias: Today, we have demand that is greater than our production capacity. We’re negotiating and identifying the best way to supply the market.
BNamericas: What are the logistics for delivering the biomethane to consumers?
Elias: In the case of Pernambuco, our eco-park is very close to an important branch of Copergás. The distributor will install a bio-city-gate inside our eco-park, and the biomethane will be delivered directly to this injection point of the network.
Most of our eco-parks are close to industrialized regions, with a lot of solid urban waste available and easy access to the gas distribution networks of the distributors.
If there is demand from a specific client that wants to receive the molecule physically produced, without going through the gas distributor, it can be done by road or waterway, liquefied or compressed. Brazil has the infrastructure for this. If I’m within a radius of up to 300km from the consumer, the best option is compressed gas. Beyond this radius, the best option is liquefied.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)
Brazil withdraws indigenous territory mining bill
The bill was introduced by the previous government and included the oil and gas sector and hydroelectric generation.
Supergasbras develops AI solution from Nvidia, Fu2re and Advantech for gas sector
The model allows images of cylinders to be captured to automatically identify the tare and expiration date before entering the distribution process.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Block POT-T-706
- Current stage:
- Updated:
14 hours ago
- Project: Block POT-T-750
- Current stage:
- Updated:
13 hours ago
- Project: Field Fazenda Gameleira
- Current stage:
- Updated:
14 hours ago
- Project: Field Mero
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Prosperidade III Thermoelectric Plant (ex Boltbah, ex Termoirapé I)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: BM-PAMA-8 block
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Block BM-PAMA-3
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Block BM-BAR-1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Block POT-M-859
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Block POT-M-952
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: SMC Automação do Brasil Ltda. (SMC Brasil)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: GeoPark Brasil Exploração e Produção de Petróleo e Gás Ltda. (GeoPark Brasil)
-
GeoPark Brasil Exploração e Produção de Petróleo e Gás Ltda., the Brazilian subsidiary of Latin American junior GeoPark Ltd., is an oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidat...
- Company: Consórcio Toyo Setal HDT Paulínia
-
Consórcio Toyo Setal HDT Paulínia is a company formed by Toyo Setal Empreendimentos Ltda. and Toyo Engineering Corp., for the execution of the project for the Fourth Diesel Hydr...
- Company: Galp Energia Brasil, S.A. (Galp Energia Brasil)
-
Galp Energia Brasil, S.A. is a Brazilian subsidiary of Portugal's integrated energy corporation Galp. The company owns a stake in several exploration blocks in Brazil, acquired ...
- Company: Transportadora Associada de Gás S.A. (TAG) (TAG)
-
Transportadora Associada de Gas (TAG), established in 2002, operates gas pipelines for the transportation of natural gas, mainly in the north, northeast and southeast regions of...
- Company: NALCO Water
-
Ecolab is a trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is a global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services that protect peopl...
- Company: Carmo Energy S.A. (Carmo Energy)
- Company: Construções e Comércio Camargo Corrêa S.A. (CCCC)
-
Construções e Comércio Camargo Corrêa (CCCC), a subsidiary of the Camargo Corrêa group, provides a variety of services, such as construction, ground works, engineering works; hy...