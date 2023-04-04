Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) published a report identifying the main risks to business highlighted by its clients, as well as brokerage firms and business associations.

On the list are cyberattacks, interruption of operations due to disruption in production chains, inflation, energy crises, regulatory and climate change, and more.

In an interview with BNamericas, AGCS’ energy and construction leader for Latin America, Patricia Marzullo, analyzes the risk scenario in Brazil and Latin America, with emphasis on Brazil's energy sector.

BNamericas: Which of the threats highlighted in the Risk Barometer 2023 report apply to Brazil and other Latin American countries?

Marzullo: We can see that the first two top risks remain the same as in 2022: interruption of operations and cyberattacks with their consequences.

The frequency of cyberattacks remains high, and criminals are targeting larger companies, supply chains, and critical infrastructure. In April 2022, for example, a cyberattack impacted about 30 government institutions in Costa Rica.

Production disruption through supply chain disruption in Latin America will always be a major concern because of the dependence on high-tech inputs and products from other countries and regions, and the threat of recession could be another factor here with potential risk of insolvency for critical suppliers.

Although they have dropped in the Risk Barometer ranking this year, natural catastrophes and climate change remain a real and relevant concern for the region. We have observed severe drought events in some Brazilian regions and others with excessive rainfall, impacting significant losses in the agricultural sector of the country.

An exposure that has been observed in Latin American countries for some time is the exposure to riots and protests, sensitive to macroeconomic and political conditions.

BNamericas: How do you evaluate the energy sector in Brazil and Latin America generally?

Marzullo: We’re keeping an eye on renewable energy investments, supporting the construction of wind and solar plants.

In the last two years, we received the main wind projects in Latin America, involving 10 different turbine models.

We’ve seen how this technology is advancing to generate energy more efficiently. About half of these models are turbines that have not yet been put into operation. They are prototypes that have not yet been certified or operated for 8,000 hours without interruption.

We support both the construction, installation and assembly, as well as logistics, with coverage for delivery to the ports, and then transport and unloading at the final locations.

We cover any material damage in these phases and in the operation. If there is an incident, some physical damage, that delays the investor's revenue, we cover the insured.

BNamericas: Do wind projects impose more risks than solar?

Marzullo: The challenges in the wind segment are greater because of the size of the equipment. Today we talk about 6MW towers, 120m high. The blades can reach 60m in length.

BNamericas: What are the main types of risks associated with wind and solar projects?

Marzullo: The evaluation of soil conditions and flood risks, for example, is of utmost importance. It’s necessary to have good foundations and drainage projects.

There have been cases of total loss in other places in the world due to fire. If local vegetation is not preserved, well cared for, this can represent a risk.

Climate change must also be taken into account. There was a case of a 100% loss of a solar park in Europe due to a hailstorm in a location where this had never been registered before.

There are also supply chain problems in these segments, especially transformer supply, which is critical to get the energy out for transmission. It’s important to create a contingency plan so that, in an eventuality, energy generation is not interrupted. Today a transformer is taking 12 to 24 months to be delivered, depending on its size, mainly due to high demand and expansion of new projects, as well as some bottlenecks in the supply of important raw materials, such as copper and steel.

In parallel, companies must update the insured values of the assets in the insurance policies, keeping up with inflation and the replacement cost in the market. We renew the policy every 12 months.

BNamericas: Have you been approached by investors interested in offshore wind power in Latin America?

Marzullo: Yes, but everything is still in a very early stage.

BNamericas: What are the risks that need to be taken into account in the power transmission segment?

Marzullo: Flood and wind risks, in addition to those associated with the operation of lifting the towers. You have to hire crane companies with a lot of expertise. This becomes even more complex in regions such as the Amazon jungle or the Andes.

BNamericas: Brazil will hold major transmission auctions in 2023. How is the market interest?

Marzullo: We see many new players, several foreign companies attracted to the sector and transmission in the country. We’re showing the types of insurance available and the rates so that companies can prepare their budget.

BNamericas: How do you see the thermoelectric business in Brazil?

Marzullo: We still see investments in large thermal plants, with large and expensive turbines. We’re following two new projects that are planned for this year, and we’ve already participated in operational risks of others that are already operating or awaiting dispatch. We’re experiencing a very humid cycle, so this year they will probably not be put into operation.

BNamericas: Are green hydrogen projects on AGCS' radar?

Marzullo: We’re supporting customers around the world, but we’ve not yet seen any major projects coming off the ground in Latin America. The challenges in this case are logistical: how to transport and store the hydrogen, because it’s highly explosive.